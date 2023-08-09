As part of National Immunization Awareness Month, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health joins partners across the country to highlight the importance of routine vaccination for people of all ages.
The DHHR is also reminding parents of West Virginia students of the importance of remaining up-to-date with vaccinations as the back-to-school season approaches.
Children who are current with their vaccinations will automatically meet school immunization requirements.
All children entering school in West Virginia for the first time in grades K-12 must show proof of immunization against diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, varicella, and hepatitis B unless properly medically exempted.
Children entering grades 7 and 12 must show proof of immunization against diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, and meningococcal/meningitis unless properly medically exempted.
“As families, students, educators, and county school systems prepare for the upcoming school year, it is important to receive vaccinations in a timely manner to help prevent potentially fatal or severe illnesses, including diphtheria, measles, mumps, rubella, polio, tetanus, whooping cough (pertussis) and others,” said Dr. Matthew Christiansen, commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health and State Health Officer.
“Parents are encouraged to discuss their child’s vaccination status with their primary care provider or local health department.”
Gov. Jim Justice also proclaimed August as Immunization Month in West Virginia.
“Children and adults are encouraged to keep vaccinations up-to-date to protect themselves and vulnerable populations from vaccine preventable diseases,” Christiansen said.
“Vaccines are the safest way to protect against preventable illnesses, and routine well-visits with your physician help ensure you or your child do not fall behind on vaccines.”
On-time vaccination throughout childhood provides immunity before children are exposed to potentially life-threatening diseases.
Vaccines are recommended for adults based on age, health condition, job, lifestyle, travel, and other factors.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Adult Vaccines Self-Assessment Tool helps users determine when vaccines are recommended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.