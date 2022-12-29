The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is accepting applications for the 2023 Make It Shine Environmental Teacher of the Year awards.
The deadline to apply is Feb. 14.
Winners will be chosen on the elementary, middle and high school levels, with each winner receiving a $500 personal award, plus a $1,000 award to be used in promoting STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) programs at their school.
Educators eligible for nomination must teach either full-time or part-time, or volunteer in a classroom setting in a West Virginia public, private or charter school and have had their program established for at least one year.
Teachers can be nominated by themselves, colleagues, principals, students, or anyone familiar with their environmental program.
Awards will be presented to educators who have demonstrated exemplary environmental leadership through the creation of lesson plans, implementation of school programs, or participation in activities that promote environmental stewardship.
The 2022 Environmental Teachers of the Year included Sarah Wamsley, Midland Elementary, Randolph County; Erin Stewart, New River Gorge Learning Co-Op, Fayette County; and Kiersten Potter, St. Albans High School, Kanawha County.
To nominate yourself or a fellow educator for the 2023 awards, applications are available at: https://dep.wv.gov/environmental-advocate/reap/wvmis/Pages/default.aspx
For more information, contact Annette Hoskins at Annette.L.Hoskins@wv.gov or phone 304-926-0499 ext. 49759.copy
