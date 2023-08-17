At the request of Wyoming County Prosecutor Gregory Bishop, the West Virginia State Police is investigating the July 4 death of Oceana’s K-9 police dog while in the care of a police officer.
Bishop said his office will have no further comment pending the completion of the investigation.
Oceana Police Chief Tyler Dunigon told WVNS-TV the officer had finished a 12-hour shift and had been awake for more than 24 hours when he returned to the police station to complete his paperwork.
The officer fell asleep and woke to find the temperature had risen significantly and the dog had died in the vehicle.
The officer has since resigned.
