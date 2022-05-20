With all due respect to the nation’s longest serving member of the U.S. Supreme Court, it is fair to wonder if Associate Justice Clarence Thomas hears himself when he opens his mouth and lets loose of some word salad that he has been rolling around from cheek to cheek for a while.
I mean, could be that Thomas may not be used to hearing his own words out loud, having internalized them for so long. Used to be that, as the court conducted its business, he rarely uttered a word, let alone ask a question of petitioners during oral arguments. So he is not practiced in stringing whole sentences together in complete paragraphs. Well, not in public. I am guessing he talks to himself, though.
Justice Thomas left the heavy lifting on court matters to Antonin Scalia, conservative America’s golden boy on the high court, the intellectual anchor for originalist thinking and unflinching advocate for and adherence to textualist examination. Scalia was, arguably, one of the more influential jurists of the 20th century, and had been regarded as one of the most important justices in the Supreme Court’s history.
The two had their roles. Scalia argued out loud, brilliantly, and Thomas stayed quiet, nodding in agreement. Then, most often, they voted identically.
But they were not the same. Scalia was a star. Thomas was not.
When Thomas speaks nowadays – Scalia died unexpectedly in 2016 – everyone may listen, but likely comes away with a similar observation. Actually two.
“So that’s what he sounds like.”
And, “Did he hear what he just said?”
A couple weeks ago, taking a break from the court docket, Thomas was answering friendly questions of a former law clerk in a friendly venue – a conference of conservative and libertarian thinkers in Dallas. His kind of people.
That’s when he said, point blank, that the judiciary is threatened if people are unwilling to “live with outcomes we don’t agree with.”
Suppose I could be a smart aleck, here, and wonder why people were so willing to live with the outcome of Plessy v. Ferguson, decided way back in 1896, a high court decision that upheld the constitutionality of racial segregation under the “separate but equal” doctrine.
Why would anyone get upset with that, for Pete’s sake?
But fast forward back to the present, Thomas’ out-loud musings were in response to pro-abortion rights protestors, mostly women, who were showing up at the homes of Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh, letting them know, in so many words, that the court should not be overturning precedence – specifically Roe v. Wade – which a draft opinion leaked from behind the dark curtain of secrecy at the court said the court would do this coming June.
And Thomas was telling a roomful of like-minded conservatives – mostly white guys in ties – that, woe be the nation, he was worried about what he saw as a declining respect for institutions and the rule of law.
“It bodes ill for a free society,” he said.
True that, Justice Thomas. But pardon my jaw hitting the table, you might want to take that up with your wife, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the flame-throwing, extremist, right-wing party girl who was sending emails and messages to people in high places on Jan. 6, 2021, Insurrection Wednesday, including the president’s chief of staff, urging the overthrow of democratic institutions, including the peaceful transfer of power after Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
Which he did. Soundly. Proven. By more than 7 million votes and a whole basketful of electoral votes. One recount after another.
But, yes, Thomas, married to “Ginni,” is worried suddenly about our nation’s declining respect for our democratic institutions while his wife is trying to burn the whole house down.
Goodness, gracious.
So that’s what he sounds like.
Did he hear himself say that?
Did anyone ever hear Thomas object to Mitch McConnell, back when he was Senate Majority Leader McConnell, refusing to hold hearings on President Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to the high court? Would he like to weigh in on whether he thinks McConnell was messing with the machinery of our democracy and our democratic institutions then?
McConnell, of course, was making it all up out of whole cloth in his insatiable desire to move the court as far right as he possibly could, which he did. And to get there, he had to, well, lose a little, well, a lot of respect for our democracy.
The Senate could not possibly consider a president’s nomination of a Supreme Court justice in his last year in office – with just 11 months to go.
You can look it up, but that McConnell rule is found nowhere in the Constitution – but, hey, that is an expendable democratic institution, too, right, this whole rule of law thing?
And now, thanks to some fine reporting by the journalists at The Washington Post, we learn that “Ginni” pressed Arizona lawmakers after the 2020 election to set aside Joe Biden’s popular-vote victory in that state and choose “a clean slate of Electors.”
Which was and remains against the law.
Go ahead, Justice Thomas, anxious to hear your voice on that. On any of this. And maybe you will hear yourself this time.
