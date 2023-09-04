Racine, W.Va. (ap) — Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said Monday that he plans to run for West Virginia governor, becoming the first — and so far only — Democratic candidate in the field eight months before the primary election.
Williams announced his bid for governor during the United Mine Workers of America 84th Annual Labor Day Celebration in Racine, news outlets reported.
Seven Republicans have filed pre-candidacy papers, and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has announced he’ll seek the governor’s office.
Filing pre-candidacy papers allows campaigns to start fundraising and requires them to file campaign finance reports. A candidate isn’t officially in the race until they file a separate certificate of announcement and pay a $1,500 filing fee. The official filing period is next January.
Republican Gov. Jim Justice is prohibited by law from seeking a third consecutive term.
Ben Salango, a Democrat and Kanawha County commissioner who lost to Justice in the 2020 general election, recently announced that he won’t seek the governor’s office again.
If no other candidates enter the race, it would mark the fewest Democrats running for governor in at least 75 years, although it’s not unprecedented for a gubernatorial candidate to run unopposed. Bill Cole was the lone candidate when he won the Republican primary in 2016 before losing in the general election to Democrat Jim Justice, who then switched to the GOP seven months after taking office.
Williams was first elected in 2012 and is the first three-term mayor in Huntington history.
In 2018, he withdrew his candidacy from a U.S. House race, citing the need to focus full-time on his job as mayor to tackle the Ohio River city’s opioid crisis along with drug-related violence.
Huntington was once ground zero for the addiction epidemic in the state until a quick response program that formed in 2017 drove the overdose rate down. But the Covid-19 pandemic undid much of the progress.
Fayetteville splash pad grand opening celebration set
Splashdown is officially set in Fayetteville.
The Town of Fayetteville has announced a grand opening celebration for the splash pad at Fayetteville Town Park.
The event and ribbon cutting will be Saturday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m.
Local residents and visitors have been using the splash pad to combat the heat for a couple of weeks as a soft opening.
“Please come, join us for a refreshing morning and remember to bring a towel,” reads a press release for the event.
Fayetteville Town Superintendent Matt Diederich and Mayor Sharon Cruikshank offered special thanks to the Parks and Recreation Commission members who have worked for several years to raise funds for the endeavor.
They also expressed their gratitude to the region’s congressional representatives, U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin and U.S. Rep. Carol Miller.
The total project cost $329,636. The project was made possible with combined money from the American Relief Fund and the Fayetteville Park Commission, according to Diederich.
“Outdoor recreation, health and wellness is key to our community’s youth, and the Fayetteville Parks and Recreation Commission felt the splash pad would be an amazing addition to our town park,” Diederich said in the press release.
Anyone with questions can email matt@fayettevillewv.gov or call him at 304-574-0101.
Smithers plans Sept. 11 commemoration
smithers — Victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States and their families will be remembered in Smithers at a brief public ceremony at noon on Saturday, Sept. 9.
The Mount Hope Regional Band will follow with a free concert, according to Beach Vickers, grant writer, SPARKS director and events planner for the city.
The band is made up of a variety of ages of graduates of high school band programs and is a project of Harmony for Hope, a non-profit community agency in Mount Hope. Michael Carver is the band director.
The events are part of a free outdoor street fair sponsored by the City of Smithers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Magic Carpet lot across Michigan Avenue from the Pizza Hut and the Christian Family Book Shoppe, Gifts & More.
Starting at 9 a.m., volunteers of all ages are invited to help touch up the “Magic Carpet” painted on the lot surface and to create more murals as part of Stewards Individual Placements’ day of service related to the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. The 9/11 remembrance at noon will also thank local first responders present, including representatives of Montgomery General Hospital and Smithers fire and police departments.
Fried fish, barbecue and hot dogs will be for sale by Willie Washington. Vendors of arts, crafts and new merchandise are also invited.
Volunteers and vendors may pre-register by leaving their number at city hall at 304-442-5282. For those without one, vendor permits for the city will be on sale at the event for $10.50. They are good for 12 months from purchase.
“Bring your lawn chairs and kids to enjoy seeing the firetruck, listening to the band, and having lunch together,” said Vickers.
Any changes due to weather will be announced on the city’s Facebook page.
UMWA official addresses AFL-CIO Labor Day Picnic
Mannington, W.Va. – More than 200 supporters of labor came to Mannington’s Hough Park for the annual AFL-CIO Labor Day Picnic Sunday.
The keynote speaker was the newly elected United Mine Workers of America international secretary-treasurer, Brian Sanson. The Mannington event was his first stop of the day as members of senior leadership fanned out over the region and Midwest.
“We celebrate Labor Day all weekend long, actually,” Sanson said. “We’re in Mannington, southern West Virginia, we’re in Illinois, we’re in Indiana and we’re in Pittsburgh celebrating today.”
Sanson said one of the most important obligations they have to the membership is to fight for fair wages and benefits. The influences placed on the job market by the quickly changing economy require labor leaders to make sure companies not only understand the challenges faced by workers and their families but insist they take action.
“Coal miners deserve to make more money than what they were making anyway, and now what they’re making, if you base it on inflation, you’ve got people making $15 an hour in convenience stores,” Sanson said.
The energy transition on the national stage is a concern, Sanson said. Policies on the far left are too market-restrictive and possibly premature as alternatives to fossil fuels are developed.
“If the folks on the right would treat workers a little better and care about them instead of the coal companies, then there’s common ground,” Sanson said.
