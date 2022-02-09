There is nothing quite so disturbing as the death of a child – unless it is preceded by neglect, and physical and emotional abuse at the hands of adults.
Marty Browning Jr., Julie Titchenell Browning and Sherie Titchenell all stand accused of causing the death of Raylee Browning, a once rambunctious and spirited 8-year-old child, Marty’s daughter. The official charges are death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian. Each of the defendants is also charged with abuse and neglect of a child resulting in death.
It is always best not to jump to conclusions, but rather to let the courts determine guilt and innocence in such matters, to let justice play its hand. But the details of how we got to this place are deeply troubling and, at the end of the day, may expose the state – all the way up to and through the twists and turns and knots of government bureaucracy to the Legislature – as an uncaring protector of children, dismissive of what was so obvious to so many others and yet remains stuck in place today.
And that is disturbing as well.
We know through testimony at a preliminary hearing on Tuesday and previous reporting by this newspaper that Raylee had suffered multiple bruises and scratches, a broken leg, a torn rectum and – at death’s door, when she was rushed to Plateau Medical Center the day after Christmas, 2018 – was found to be malnourished. The state’s medical examiner’s office determined Raylee had died, most likely, from an infection that led to sepsis.
Additionally, Dr. Joan Phillips, a child abuse expert at Charleston Area Medical Center, came to the conclusion in 2019 that Raylee was a victim of medical abuse, being treated with strong psychiatric medications for illnesses she did not actually have.
Raylee, it should be noted here, was at the time of her death under the care of the state’s Child Protective Services.
At Mount Lookout Elementary School, teacher Carrie Ciliberti had Raylee as a kindergarten student in gym, art and health. Ciliberti told the court this week of instances where she suspected child abuse, and said, as a teacher, she was required to report it, which she did. When Raylee returned to the school to start first grade, she had lost weight, Ciliberti said. Three different times she called West Virginia’s CPS to report her suspicions of abuse in addition to a report from another child in the home that the adults kept Raylee locked in the laundry room.
There were other teachers, too, who had made reports to CPS about Raylee, at least a dozen reports, in fact, asking CPS workers to come to the aid of the 8-year-old.
Nicholas CPS workers said they had done their due diligence and did not find instances of Raylee being abused.
In Nicholas County, from January 2015 until January 2018, there were, according to DHHR Communications Director Allison Adler, nine CPS workers – but Adler said she did not have data on the number of open CPS cases in Nicholas County during that period.
Maybe that will come out in court.
Two years ago, Gov. Jim Justice touted his plan to fix the state’s troubled child welfare system. There simply were not enough people, the governor said, to serve the glut of children in state custody or under its supervision. Like Raylee had been. So, the governor proposed that the state hire 87 new social workers, and that in and of itself would fill many of the gaps the kids were falling through.
Now, as reported by Mountain State Spotlight earlier this year, the CPS’ worker vacancy rate is nearly double what it was when Justice made his pledge to fix the system.
And as we all know, such a situation can and often does lead to trouble out in the real world where little 8-year-old girls – if their cases are not properly monitored – are starved, physically abused and neglected to the point of death.
The Mountain State Spotlight story revealed that a legislative audit and data from the state Department of Health and Human Resources showed that CPS workers routinely did not investigate reports of alleged child abuse and neglect within the 72-hour period required by state law.
And none of this is news to our legislators. Just last month, Jeffrey Pack, commissioner of the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources, said CPS vacancies were as high as he could remember as a former delegate from Raleigh County who served as chair of the Health and Human Resources Committee.
But the issue is nothing new as the state has struggled with its CPS vacancy rate for decades, and there are 71 percent more children in state custody now than there were a decade ago.
In this environment, if we care about our children as much as we say we do, if we love them as much as the governor says he does, it might be helpful if our legislators take a break from talking about cutting income tax rates to the disproportionate benefit of the wealthy and focus instead on finding and funding a solution to a societal problem that rears its head every single day – some days more tragically than others.
Yes, it is too late for Raylee, but not for some other 8-year-old kid who just wants someone to care.
As is often said in these parts, the need is real – and you don’t have to look far to find it.
In this case, just up the road in Nicholas County.
