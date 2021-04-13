So here is a piece of inspiring news: Down south in Atlanta, Ga., where there has been a good bit of squabbling going on about new voting laws that will be, in any fair analysis, more restrictive for a majority of Black people than the general population, the city is changing the name of a public school from an infamous Confederate General who served as the original Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan to none other than Hammerin’ Hank Aaron, the baseball icon who simultaneously broke the career home run record and racial barriers before he took his last mighty swing at the plate.
The city’s school board, according to a story in the New York Times, voted unanimously on Monday to remove the name of Gen. Nathan Bedford Forest from a school and replace it with Hank Aaron New Beginnings Academy.
That it has taken until 2021 to regard Bedford’s name on a U.S. schoolhouse as anything but offensive is not the least bit perplexing. Not if you have been paying attention to just how thick the air is with racial injustice, inequalities and inequities.
During his Hall of Fame career, Aaron received batches of hate mail and death threats for simply being among the best at what he did for a living. Well, mostly it was for being Black and for eclipsing Babe Ruth’s career home run record. Aaron, who played 21 or his 23 years in the bigs for the Braves, initially in Milwaukee and then Atlanta, got his start in the Negro leagues. In January, he died at age 86.
“If I was white, all America would be proud of me,” Aaron told the Associated Press about a year before he passed Ruth’s record of 714 home runs in 1974. “But I am Black.”
In the same year that he hit his 715th long ball, he set another record, too – the Guiness World Record for most fan mail received in one year by a private citizen. Aaron received 900,000 letters in 1974, the U.S. Postal Service said. About a third of those were hate letters, prompted by his topping the Babe’s record.
In 2014, Aaron told USA Today that he had kept the hate letters “to remind myself that we are not that far removed from when I was chasing the record.”
Indeed. Here we are a little further down the road in 2021 and the West Virginia Legislature could not – for a second consecutive session – bring itself to pass legislation that bans hair discrimination against Blacks.
I can only imagine how exhausting it must be for a Black to have to quietly acquiesce to a personal grooming directive to keep a job, to secure a promotion, to get their kids into a certain school all because of their God-given head of beautiful hair.
And yet, a whole bunch of grown white men elected to represent just who we are in this state, can’t muster the courage to pass a simple little ol’ bill that says no one can tell a Black person how he or she has to wear his or her hair.
For his part, Forest amassed substantial wealth as a cotton plantation owner and slave trader. Much of his livelihood was built on the backs of slaves who were first chained in the dark, damp, disease-ridden hulls of ships carrying their human cargo to U.S. auction blocks, then whipped into submission on the plantation unless they did what the master said.
It’s a good day that his name has been replaced on an American school by Hank’s.
Somebody learned a lesson. Some have not.