I’m not sure how many school shootings it will take before we, as a country, wake up and realize the kids are in trouble and many of them are screaming – metaphorically – for help.
Ethan Crumbley, a Michigan high schooler all of 15 years in this world, was apparently having some emotional problems. A teacher was troubled by a drawing the boy had done that showed a gun, a bullet and a person who appeared to have been shot. There were a couple of hand-written messages on the drawing, too. One said, “My life is useless.” The other, “The world is dead.”
Screaming, I said.
After a meeting with counselors and his parents in which mom and dad absolutely refused to take their son home, Crumbley, as he was ordered, picked up his backpack and headed back to class. That is where he pulled out a semi-automatic pistol and shot up his classmates. Four died. Six other students and one teacher were injured but survived. It was the deadliest school shooting since May 2018.
The father had bought the gun just days earlier.
For the record and for context, there have been 30 school shootings this year, 22 since August 1. Since 2018, there have been 88 school shootings. The Covid-19 pandemic appears to have interrupted the trend line. The 2020 figure, with 10 shootings, was significantly lower than 2019 and 2018, which each had 24.
But, yeah, back up this year, and we’re not even halfway home.
How are your kids doing? Check on them lately? Have you asked? Had a good heart-to-heart where you do most of the listening?
On Tuesday, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy issued a public health advisory on the mental health challenges confronting youth. Editor’s note: Advisories are typically reserved for significant public health challenges that need the nation’s immediate awareness and action. What we have on our hands, here, Murthy was saying, is an emerging crisis exacerbated by pandemic hardships.
And this comes fast on the heels of a study that said Gen Z kids – 13 to 24 years old – are feeling the stresses of the pandemic more than any other age group.
The survey, released Monday, found higher proportions of Gen Zers saying the pandemic – the separation, the social isolation, the learning by Zoom, staying at home, the loss and lack of employment – had made their education, career goals and social lives more difficult, compared with millennials and Gen X.
No doubt.
Nearly half of Gen Z respondents said maintaining ties with their buds was harder, and 40 percent said romantic relationships had become difficult if not impossible. And, according to the survey, no other age group was going through the same thing.
Of course the kids are experiencing anxiety on top of what already can be a depressing onslaught of disappointments – with grades, social rejections, and tryouts or whole seasons gone bad.
I mean, through the last two school years, most every day, most all athletic contests, every practice, were touch and go. Forget about making major life decisions. Going away to college? To sit in a dorm room and attend classes virtually? The pandemic wasn’t just creating a whole library of mystery novels about what the next few months would look like, kids couldn’t even get a handle on what the rest of the week would entail. Because the adults, too busy arguing about it all on social media, couldn’t either. Homecoming dance on or not? Prom? In-person graduation? Would there be a school theatrical performance? You know, like all the other classes got? Can we have band? Choir? A walk across the stage to pick up a diploma? Will there be a reception? A state track meet? A party for just friends when all is said and done?
What about just hanging out?
And what about summoning the courage to ask that special someone out on a date? Would they be allowed out of the house? In a mask?
Can I still get into those special pair of blue jeans?
Before any adult can chime in and say these dang kids just need to pull themselves up by the emotional boot straps, let me assure them that they have never, ever walked in these moccasins. The kids are experiencing an unprecedented amount of trauma. So, first, be kind. And second, listen up.
Back in the day, all I had to worry about was that there was gas in the tank, and that I had enough coin for a movie and a pizza afterward. Maybe a line or two of bowling.
Now, our kids drill for an active school shooter. And that all started long before this pandemic made their lives dang near impossible.
So, listen up.
The kids are screaming.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald.
