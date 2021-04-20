I do not understand the rejoicing out of Minneapolis on Tuesday night where a former city cop was convicted of killing a Black man. Certainly, there is some degree of satisfaction to be had, that justice too long delayed for so many Black Americans finally arrived, in one case, and that there is some sense of closure for the family of the deceased, George Floyd, who will never walk this earth again. That, too, must be painful to acknowledge, all fresh again, perhaps as sorrowful as the day he stopped breathing.
For me, an older white guy whose hair has turned gray, a heavy sigh of relief will have to do for now – or a pause to remember that an unarmed man’s last breath was squeezed from him by a knee to the neck by a cop who took it upon himself to play judge and executioner.
But I’ll not be circling the neighborhood tonight, banging on pots and pans and shouting hallelujahs into the night air. I am the proud father of biracial children, Black kids who have done quite well in their lives, studying at top universities and being professionally engaged in passionate pursuits of racial equality, service to our country – this country I love – and environmental stewardship of this little planet of ours. They have made many a friend, of all different stripes, along the way. Their lives are rich and textured, but also more fraught than what mine ever was.
Because I am white and they are Black.
For those who see the verdicts – three of them, all guilty – as a sign, a beacon of hope, that we’re heading in the right direction, well, I am hopeful, but I have my doubts. I suspect that paying so much attention to the news, itself, is an indictment about how guilty we are for our lack of progress.
How many of you remember Walter Scott? He was the 50-year-old Black man who was shot multiple times in the back as he tried to run from North Charleston, S.C., patrolman Michael Slager, 36.
Slager had stopped Scott for a broken brake light and then opened fire with five of his eight bullets hitting the victim. He told the judge he felt threatened. The officer said Scott had tried to take his stun gun during a struggle.
It was a lie.
A bystander had captured the encounter – all of it – on video.
The police officer was sentenced to 20 years in prison, a rare outcome then and now.
That all went down in 2015. And in the interim between then and Tuesday’s verdict, not much has changed on the scales of racial justice in this country, and so I worry for my children. Literally, my children.
Maybe you remember Michael Brown. He had a run in with officer Darren Wilson way back in 2014 in Ferguson, Mo. Police said Brown was a suspect in the robbery of cigars from a convenience store. Wilson shot and killed the teenager, who was unarmed.
That, too, was quite some time ago and now, with one verdict, we should go out and celebrate?
There have been too many other such deaths, white cop killing an innocent Black victim, between then and now, and there will be more because we have done nothing to honestly address systemic racism in America.
Going to the grocery store is no casual outing, especially after the sun goes down, for my kids and children of a similar pigment. My mother, before letting me out of the house when I was growing up, would always say to look both ways at the railroad tracks that ran through our little farm community in western Iowa. And to be home on time.
And that was it.
That was all she had to say to her white kid in a white world.
For my kids? There are not enough warnings.
And so I keep my eye on the steep incline of racial justice just ahead that we, as a country, this country I love, have to climb.