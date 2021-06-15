Not all is right with the West Virginia Democratic Party – no mater how the national Democratic National Committee papered over obvious problems on Tuesday with state leadership during a credentials hearing.
The reasons that state Chairwoman Belinda Biafore ought to either step aside or be voted out of office are myriad and all too obvious. But the DNC? Meh. Let’s move on, shall we?
But here at home, folks who are riled up are pointing to the balance of power in the Legislature and attaching Biafore’s tenure and resumé to the many election losses over the past 20 years.
For the record, Biafore was elected to her current position in 2015, following 11 years as vice chairwoman. In 2004, when Biafore joined Democratic Party leadership, the Dems held 68 seats in the House of Delegates – a supermajority in the 100-seat chamber. Now? With the defection of Mick Bates, 22 seats. Down the hall in the Senate, the Democrats had 21 seats in 2004. Today, 11.
Over the same time, the party has lost all five constitutional executive positions as well.
Not exactly the track record of a winner – or of someone you would call to put the pieces back together.
This all came to a head recently during a live-streamed meeting a week ago last, called to vote on an affirmative action plan. From the outside looking in, running a meeting would seem like a fairly perfunctory piece of the job to get right. But when Biafore decided that the executive committee should vote on a plan – her plan – before seating members of its own Affirmative Action Committee, which had labored to write a plan of its own, well, yes, hard feelings all around.
As more than one person has pointed out since, the executive committee had a whole lot of white people voting on affirmative action measures while dismissing the views of all people of color.
Not exactly the smartest move in the world.
At some point, you would think that Democrats would want their party’s top dogs – those on the executive committee – to tire of the election drubbings. Even Mick Bates said the Democratic Party in Charleston is irrelevant.
Yes, that is a big “OUCH!” but it is also true.
Apparently, too many Democrats in the party hierarchy either like being slapped silly or do not have an answer to ending their election woes, turning back the tide of Republican wins one election cycle after another.
Well, there seems to be a movement from within the party – from progressives and from minorities – to press the old guard.
On Tuesday, Greenbrier County Democrats – the latest in a growing line of dissent – cited the affirmative action imbroglio as the last straw and passed a vote of no confidence in Biafore.
The Greenbrier committee pointed to all of those “years of decline of the Democratic Party.”
Paul Detch, a Democrat through and through, provided a laundry list of problems on behalf of the committee.
“Support for our county Democrats has been non-existent, resulting in the disastrous loss of numerous state and local offices in the 2020 election,” he said.
“Statewide assistance for promoting candidates, voter registration, and get out the vote projects has been left entirely to local clubs and organizations, with no strategy or planning from our state office. These losses have stalled and lead to the reversal of legislation meant to help the people of this state.”
On Sunday in The Register-Herald, Robert S. Baker, cochair of the Senior Caucus on the Affirmative Action Committee, penned a plea to Sen. Joe Manchin, writing, “If you are truly a Democrat” – ahem – the state’s senior senator would help get the state party moving again. How? “I believe you should encourage Chair Biafore to resign for the good of the Party,” Baker wrote.
Monongalia County’s executive committee also called for Biafore’s ouster as did Wood County’s, expressing “our outrage at the egregious disregard of minority voices.”
It went on to say that the Democratic Party strives to embody the values of diversity, inclusion, and democracy.” And that Biafore badly missed the mark.
Shane Assadzandi, chairman of the Monongalia Democrats, said, “I think the bigger story here is this was a referendum on the failure of the West Virginia Democratic Party leadership to perform basic functions.”
The bright side for the Democrats is that there is little downside left. I mean, how many more seats can they lose at this point?
I’m not sure if the party needs some serious and honest soul searching, but it could certainly use some new energy and a whole new perspective – especially towards minority concerns. Why there is any tolerance for the dismissive attitudes expressed by the upper echelons of the party – in front of God and everybody in a conference video call – is beyond the pale.
At this point, Biafore cannot be trusted. She has lost credibility. As such, new leadership is the only corrective course to take.
Either that or expect more drubbings.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.