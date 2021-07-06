For those of you keeping score, the Biden administration missed the mark of getting at least 70 percent of all U.S. adults at least one shot of a Covid-19 vaccine by Independence Day. Nationally, 67 percent of all adults have received one dose. Close, but no cigar.
You would be correct to assume that West Virginia is contributing to the underperformance as 56.1 percent of adults in West Virginia, as of Monday, had received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
Remember when we were leading the nation? Yeah, well, that was in a different time and place and leaning wholly on early returns which do not always hold up. Following some hopeful and impressive early momentum with our vaccination response, the state hit a wall of resistance. Ever since, vaccination gains have been incremental – at best.
Give the guy credit. Despite all evidence and mathematical probabilities that say he won’t be able to lift the state to herd immunity percentages, Gov. Jim Justice keeps pounding the table, offering handsome incentives (a million bucks is nothing to sneeze at) to roll up a sleeve and take a shot in the arm. And, of course, he shows up on national TV on Sunday, this time with Martha Raddatz of ABC, talking about what may have to happen for our state to take the pandemic seriously.
Spoiler alert: Death.
But first, back to the stats: More than 78 percent of the U.S. population over the age of 65 is fully vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In West Virginia? 77.4 percent.
So far, so good.
Nationally, 39.5 percent of 18- to 24-year-olds are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. And while the state does not break down percentages for each age group, the online database kept by the Department of Health and Human Services shows sheer numbers, and those falling between the ages of 25 and 34 trail all others on that count – with the exception of those who are at least 85 years old.
The next two age groups with the fewer number of people having been vaccinated are 12- to 24-year-olds and then those who are 35 to 44.
“Let’s go back to who’s not getting vaccinated,” Raddatz said in the interview. “The statistics will show it’s poverty, race and you just look at the map – it’s a lot of red states.”
Well, two out of three for the Mountain State.
Only 3.6 percent of the state’s population is Black, with 93.5 percent being White, according to the U.S. Census. So, no, race is not so much a factor, here.
But conservative politics? Got that covered in spades. In each of the past two presidential elections, Donald Trump carried 68 percent of the vote. In the West Virginia Legislature, Republicans own supermajorities in both the House and the Senate and hold every constitutional office.
Poverty? It is a family name.
According to World Population Review, West Virginia checks in with a 17.54 percent poverty rate – the fourth highest in the country, trailing New Mexico (18.63 percent), Louisiana (18.83 percent) and Mississippi (19.75 percent).
Raddatz then asked Justice what he thought would move West Virginians to get a vaccination.
Death, the governor said.
“Well, Martha, I hate to say this, is what would put them over the edge, is an awful lot of people die. The only way that’s going to happen is a catastrophe that none of us want.
“We have a lottery, you know, that basically says, if you’re vaccinated, we’re going to give you stuff. Well you’ve got another lottery going on. And it’s the death lottery.”
And that is a pretty succinct and sober assessment of where we are.
The younger folks may believe they are bulletproof. They may believe that the worst of the pandemic is behind us.
And, you know what? They could be right. And they could be wrong. Terribly wrong.