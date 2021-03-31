Take one guess – because, really, you need only one guess – as to the author of this political poetry: “You’ve got people here – and I hate this because it just buffoons me – you’ve got people here who are going to sit back and say, ‘By God I’m not voting for that, because I’m not going to vote for one thing of a tax increase. I hope and pray that we’re not going to have an epidemic of that.”
And if you wrote Gov. Jim Justice on your Final Jeopardy game card, you have become all too familiar with the linguistic stylings of Big Jim.
Baffoon me? Yes, he said that – whatever he means – though we pray there is no viral transmission, no coming epidemic of buffoonery. But, fair warning, the final days of the legislative session are upon us. So it is all plausible.
I think we can all agree where the governor was going here, especially in context. This was our governor on Tuesday, holding yet another “Town Hall” meeting to pitch his legislative proposal to eliminate the personal income tax.
Tax plans are a dime a dozen in this legislative session in Charleston. The House of Delegates has one, the Senate has one and the governor, yes, he has one, too. And here is what they have in common: They shift the burden of tax revenues or future program cuts to middle and low-income households, which are in ample supply here in one of the poorest states in the country.
So, yes, by all means, let’s have them pay the highest consumer tax in the country. Just brilliant.
House Republicans have already passed their legislation (H.B. 3300), which leans on an immediate across-the-board rate reduction at a cost of about $75 million in tax revenue, followed by annual rate reductions of at least $150 million until the income tax is fully phased out.
Those dollars are not disappearing without pain.
The Tax Foundation, a leading independent tax policy nonprofit in D.C., estimates full elimination of the income tax coming sometime between fiscal year 2033 and 2039.
In the meantime, like the drip, drip, drip of water torture, tax cuts are made each and every year, and servcies – including support for public education and our state universities – are correspondingly reduced. There are no new revenues in this plan. The budget tool here is a bloody meat cleaver.
But the key here, what House butchers do no want you to know nor would they ever admit, is that the spending cuts that their dramatic revenue decline would necessitate would likely make the state far less attractive to individuals and businesses alike.
That’s the Tax Foundation’s take.
By the year 2039 there may not be such a thing as a state-supported university. Marshall and West Virginia University and WVU Tech will be living off tuition hikes that will put the cost of a four-year degree well beyond the means of an average Joe and Jolene out here in the real world.
The Senate plan is not all that much better, but it does mimic the governor’s approach, and would offset a significant share of the planned income tax cuts with a variety of other taxes – consumer taxers, primarily among them.
That bill struggled to get out of committee on a 9-8 vote Tuesday evening but it has the advantage of playing on the governor’s side of the field.
Our advice? Find a progressive tax plan that supports government servies for the great majority of the people and fully funds education – for our kids.
But that ain’t what’s coming ’round the bend. From a distance, sounds like a lot of buffoonery dead ahead.
Watch your wallet, friend.