If you have been vaccinated against Covid-19, congratulations. You are in the game and, before it is all said and done later this summer, you could be a millionaire – or a multimillionaire, you know, if you have already cleared that bar. The odds of winning are pretty long, so I wouldn’t advise telling your boss to take his job and store it where the sun does not shed a ray of light. At least not yet. But you can always dream and start practicing your speech just in case.
Is that not motivation enough to get you to drop your resistance, your objection, to getting a shot in the arm?
Governor Jim Justice sure hopes so.
You see, nowadays, the state is looking up at most others in having convinced people to roll up a sleeve to take a shot for the good of public health – to say nothing of their own well being. Way back when, as you may remember, our governor went on national TV, bragging on how good everything here in this little ol’ Mountain State was, leading everybody else – imagine that – because we were, collectively and responsibly, people who were doing the right thing by our neighbors.
When vaccine doses were rolling off the manufacturing line at first, the governor had the National Guard delivering those little vials of medical miracle just as fast it possibly could. As such, the governor was getting a lot of attention, the good kind, as a political leader who could get things done – despite all of the negative, hillbilly stereotypes – in a ruby red, conservative state that gave President Trump right around 69 percent of its votes no less.
The state, much to the surprise or dismay – pick one – of those snobby, liberal elite at MSNBC and CNN, was doing a terrific job of turning out those who wanted a vaccine and delivering and administering what vaccines the feds were sending. We were leading the nation, West by God Virginia, and the governor was getting interviewed by all the major broadcast channels on the dial.
Well, fame – like performance – is fleeting, and those folks in the major media markets aren’t talking with Big Jim so much these days unless attempting to school our governor on signing legislation banning transgender school children from playing sports as Smarty Pants Stephanie Ruhle did. Go ahead. The digital recording is out there, forever. Just google “Ruhle schools Justice.”
Now, after that initial rush to glory, it is reasonable to question both how well we can count and how eager we are – in total – to get a shot.
According to the state Department of Health and Human Resources, which keeps a tally updated Monday through Friday at an online database, West Virginia has fully inoculated 41.2 percent of the state’s 1.79 million people.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), however, has the percentage lower – 34.01 percent.
The New York Times tracker is in line with that, too – more so than with DHHR. The Times also says 40.8 percent of state residents have received at least one dose. The DHHR says 51.1 percent.
On both metrics, according to both the Times and the CDC, the state trails all bordering states. In our neighborhood? States like South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Arkansas and Oklahoma. Better than Alabama and Mississippi – for what that’s worth.
But the distinction between low and high is important. At the high end, 7 in 10 people in Vermont have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, drawing close to its target vaccination rate of 80 percent — and potential herd immunity.
In Mississippi, as mentioned, just 1 in 3 people have received at least an initial dose.
The uneven compliance in different states could pose some risks for summer and fall, experts are saying.
Communities with low vaccination rates can serve, the experts say, as hotspots – petri dishes, if you will – of disease transmission, pushing those areas to new spikes just as we had been getting comfortable with the idea of a less stressful, more social summer, hanging out with friends in public spaces.
Who wants to go to the state fair?
To a concert?
To a baseball game?
To a street festival?
Hey, maybe the governor could have a drawing for a couple of rides on the Ferris Wheel and one of those bigger-than-your-face cinnamon rolls – without having to wait in line.
Well, you can win two four-year, full scholarships to West Virginia colleges – but only for residents between the ages of 12 to 25.
How does a new custom outfitted truck sound? Well, there will be a drawing for two of those.
A little lower on the giveaway list are some 25 weekend getaways to state parks – the critters come free of charge – five lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles and five custom hunting shotguns.
Come on, now. Big Jim is giving it his best shot.
Besides, this could be your chance – free of charge – to stick your thumb in the eye of the East Coast media elite – like Ruhle.
Does that make your decision any easier?
