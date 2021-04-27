In a double dose of distressing news over the past several days we have learned that the state lost 3.2 percent of its population over the past decade and that drug overdose deaths are on the rise again after falling two consecutive years.
Federal stimulus? Yes, please, along with a roadmap out of this mess.
The population loss was by far the most of any state in the country, continuing a downward trend here that shifted south in the 1950s. No, this didn’t just happen yesterday or last year or in 2010. West Virginia, in fact, is the only state to see a decrease in population over the past 70 years. People have been packing up and leaving for a while, now, and it appears that the state’s struggling economy, punctured by a declining coal industry that was once dominant, is feeding a downward spiral.
Young folks are delaying starting a family – a troubling annual trend of fewer births than deaths in the state – until they can get their careers on track. Oftentimes, that means that they have to head to North Carolina or some other “hot” state where jobs are plentiful and lifestyle options more diverse – and fun.
OD deaths, meanwhile, claimed the lives of 1,275 fellow West Virginians in 2020 – a 45 percent increase from the 878 deaths in 2019.
The heartbreak was especially pronounced here in Raleigh County where the numbers over the past three years jumped from 55 to 75 to 100. Same for much of coal country. Fatal overdoses more than tripled in McDowell County while the totals were about double in Logan, Mercer, Boone and Wyoming counties.
All of this will get your attention if you care about those who hang out on the periphery of everyday life, often in the shadows, just beyond reach, looking for sweet release from the pain and despair of their lives, dabbling in danger, trafficking in hollow promises of a better life right after the next fix, shooting up heroin and fentanyl, looking for some kind of peace.
It’s not just that the numbers aren’t getting better for West Virginia or that national rankings and statistics that say something about the quality of life here are holding their own. They are doing neither.
Too many critical barometers of economic success and healthy outcomes are heading in the wrong direction. None of this is insurmountable but it is going to take a Herculean effort by more than a few to get this tractor-trailer out of the ditch and back on the road to prosperity.
Where to start?
Did someone mention federal stimulus? A generous infrastructure bill?
If your first reaction is to turn away from Uncle Sam’s helping hand, or in this case President Joe Biden, just know that it is a cynical posture.
We have long known, but try to hide the truth from the kids, that the state relies on such funding more than any other state.
As reported by Douglas Soule of Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia received $6.7 billion in federal funds in fiscal year 2016, representing more than 16.5 percent – one of every six dollars – of personal income in the state. The national average is 9 percent.
It is, with no exaggeration, a dependency and it shows up in a host of public service programs.
But here we are on the precipice of an honest-to-God debate on a rightfully ambitious infrastructure bill. Biden will address Congress tonight on the matter along with a whole legal pad full of bullet points that prove stuff can get fixed if an administration sets its mind to it, advances sound policy, taps the nation’s wealth and has support.
The president, in his first address to Congress, is expected to lay out his agenda for pandemic recovery and economic development. He’s expected to tout the administration’s successful effort to vaccinate 200 million people in its first 100 days, comment on legislation to curtail police violence, and push his massive infrastructure proposal.
In short, he is telling us that stuff can get fixed.
It is an important message – perhaps no more so than right here.
Who knows, maybe a few souls can be saved from the shadows, the sharp edges of life as we know it here in West Virginia.