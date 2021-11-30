Here is what I have been wrestling with these past several weeks: How often have we heard, as the coal industry continues a rather precipitous decline, that the country ought to repay Appalachian coal communities for all that they have sacrificed, for all that they have contributed to the building of America? Nothing in this country runs without steel and you cannot make the best steel without coal from the coalfields of southern West Virginia.
From your household appliances to the rebar that holds highways in place, from the bolts and beams that shoulder the weight of towering skyscrapers and allow bridges to span mighty rivers to all modes of transportation – cars, boats, trains, trucks, tanks and tractors and even the ATVs running all around the Hatfield and McCoy trails.
Steel is the American backbone – its spine strengthened by the coal that has been mined in these parts for generations.
As you may have heard, $3 billion from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan – which passed without a single Republican vote – was peeled off to support economic development all across America. As part of that, the Biden administration and the Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced a historic Coal Communities Commitment in the sum of $300 million for communities experiencing economic distress. Yes, southern West Virginia and Beckley are high on that list, as well they should be because of buckets of economic distress over the years, generations of abject poverty and metric tons of environmental waste left in the wake of coal barons who made their money and, in many cases, skipped town.
The coming investment is long overdue – good news for these parts if the powers that be (our legislators will be directing quite a bit of the windfall) can make plans that will lead not just to sustainable economic growth but to sustainable change as well. It will mean sinking most of those dollars into the future and not the past.
All of that will be worth keeping an eye on as we approach another legislative session in Charleston.
But for now, my eyes are cast on D.C. where a nearly $2 trillion bill awaits action in the Senate. It is, without exaggeration, a massive, sprawling piece of legislation that takes a belated run at staving off climate change while fortifying our nation’s fraying social safety net.
And yet, we have those who are standing in the middle of the road to progress, keeping assistance from the most needy. And in doing so, they virtually assure that we will not significantly reduce poverty in our lifetime and we will let the world burn to a crisp – damn future generations.
As they clutch their pearls or party on their $700,000 yachts, they warn that we are spending too much money, too fast and, apparently, on the wrong priorities.
Our senators, Shelley Moore Capito, a Republican, and Joe Manchin, the conservative Democrat who, almost single-handedly, is holding up the whole show, are in that group.
And they are wrong. Couldn’t be more wrong if they tried.
In summary, the bill invests about a half a trillion dollars in renewable electricity, clean air, water and energy, green manufacturing, rural development and farmer assistance, electrical vehicle credits, conservation programs and more to lower the temperature. You may have noticed that climate change is racing ahead of us, moving faster than our efforts to keep up, headed toward a terrible reckoning if we don’t do much of anything, which is exactly what we are doing.
Even if we make these investments, the times ahead are pockmarked with trouble.
But just as critical is that, finally, we have an administration that is investing in people, lots of people.
The bill spends about $811 billion on child care programs so that single moms can re-enter the workforce and the kids’ teachers can get a boost in pay. There would be four weeks of paid family leave beginning in 2024 and there would be a child tax credit that has already proven to lift whole families out of poverty. There would be universal preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds to help make sure our kids are on more equal footing from the beginning.
And guess what. It’s paid for – mostly through higher taxes on the wealthy and on corporations.
So, here is why I am scrachin’ my noggin. Given all of how this bill would help so many of our neighbors and their kids, how it would lift, in turn, whole communities, given how this reaches so many who live here in this beautiful state and takes a run at creating a more sustainable future on this planet for the kids and theirs, too, why wouldn’t our senators say, “Damn, straight!”
Why would they not see this as payback for all that this state and its citizens have endured and sacrificed?
And what in God’s good name took them so long?
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald.