Have you noticed? There have been some pretty big numbers flying around in the news of late – like the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package that centrist politicians in the U.S. Senate and the Biden administration have huddled around and are eager to float via a bipartisan vote.
Of course there is much to work out with the proposal this week and that is no sure thing because, well, making political sausage is messy.
That was pretty clear on Tuesday, and as of this writing, there may or may not be a vote for cloture as soon as Sen. Chuck Schumer would like. Critics, like Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, point out that the proposed bill is not written, but the senator knows that is not an uncommon occurrence. Schumer, like any good and loyal majority leader is simply trying to move things along lickety-split in order to get President Joe Biden’s agenda into law – before the Dems, quite possibly, lose their majorities in the House and Senate in 2022. And because there are so many parts to the Biden agenda, Schumer doesn’t have days to waste. He sees the August recess on the horizon and he wants to give his caucus something to talk about – something good – with constituents back home. So, he’s forcing a deadline on the negotiators, ready or not, here it comes.
Another big number? There was that $28 million bid for a ticket to ride on billionaire Jeff Bezos’ rocket ship into space. It’s a new fad for the ultra wealthy with nothing better to spend their money on. I mean, there are only so many yachts, right?
Exhibiting the tone deafness that seems engineered into the DNA of the fabulously rich, Bezos said upon arrival at a press conference back on Planet Earth, “I also want to thank every Amazon employee and every Amazon customer because you guys paid for all of this.”
Yeah, well, I suppose they did via their crappy wages. Amazon median pay in 2020 was $29,007. Bezos, by far the richest man in the world with a net worth of $205 billion – with a “b” – earned 58 times what the grunts were taking home with annual compensation of $1.7 million. Even atop the billions in the bank, the boss was making $32,692 each and every week – and paying little or no tax at the same time.
Here’s the thing: The lucky winner of that ride was just one of 7,600 people who participated in the auction. Not to worry about the poor stepchildren. They are now being signed up for future launches though they are likely to pay only $250,000. Such luck.
And, hey, while the ordinary people get the privilege of paying taxes on flights in and out of West Virginia, there is no tax on those tickets to fly with Jeff.
And to think, Bezos wasn’t even the first Richy Rich to make a suborbital trip last week. That dubious distinction goes to Richard Branson and his Virgin Galactic venture that cost travelers – huge discount – a mere $300,000 a pop to ride along. So, yes, for now, only people with enough coins in the cushion to purchase a nice home will be afforded the opportunity to spend just a few moments at the edge of space.
Meanwhile, three people each have paid $55 million – with an “m” – to Axiom Space in Houston to fly in SpaceX’s Crew Dragon to the International Space Station as soon as next year.
Back to Reality Base here on good ol’ terra firma, over a million children worldwide lost a mother, father, grandparent or another adult they relied on as a primary caregiver to Covid-19 from March of last year to last April of this.
In West Virginia, according to TalkPoverty.org, 19.6 percent of all children – and 26.9 percent of Black children – live in poverty, 19 percent of kids 18 to 24 are without a high school degree and 32.9 percent (the lowest in the country) of adults ages 25 to 34 had an associate’s degree or higher in 2019 and 19 of every 1,000 kids lived in foster care in 2018. Oh, yeah. The state ranks 51st – hard to do – for assets and savings and 50th for food security.
I can’t even tell you how many boil water notices have run in the paper in the last week.
Another big number: a $1.8 trillion package called the American Families Plan proposal that includes investments in K-12 education and higher ed, child care and health care, paid leave and an extention of the child tax cuts.
So, yes, please, put me down for taxing pseudo rich boy astronauts to support social programs that give all a fighting chance – no matter what level of poverty they are born into through no fault of their own.
