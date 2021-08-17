West Virginia’s response to the transmission of Covid-19 is all so discombobulated, you don’t even have to look all that closely anymore to see gravity losing its grip.
It is all falling apart while Gov. Jim Justice sits on his hands, refusing to play an active role in developing and then putting in place a mitigation strategy to slow the spread of Covid-19, which has accelerated considerably this past month thanks to a more aggressive and deadly variant called Delta – and to the governor’s inaction.
But, did you hear? The governor, evidently with plenty of time on his hands, wants to coach the boy’s basketball team at Greenbrier East this coming season. Yes, he does. Along with the girls team.
Meanwhile, in the state that Justice was twice elected to govern and lead, school districts that border one another geographically are going in different directions in their policy responses to the rapid escalation of Covid-19 cases in their communities. Don’t be surprised when they crash into one other because, as you may have heard, the virus does not recognize our crooked county lines. It has a pass to travel wherever it likes, and what it likes are places with low vaccination rates. Like West Virginia.
So, no one should be surprised that Wyoming County will not have a mask mandate. Nor will Raleigh County despite the recommendation of its health department. Fayette County along with McDowell County, on the other hand, are taking the advice of their health departments and have issued mask mandates. Monroe County schools? They will let the state’s color coded map tell them what to do.
A half dozen of one, six of the other. It’s all mixed up.
Under Justice’s lack of direction, this is a state government that, in the middle of a pandemic when accurate reporting is essential to knowing what is happening so that we can, as the governor likes to say, rush to the fire, is having troubles counting.
This is nothing new. You may remember that State Health Officer Cathy Slemp – who owned a sparkling résumé – was forced to resign in June of last year after Justice publicly whined, moaned and bellyached about the accuracy of coronavirus figures.
The governor said, “I depend on people, and I really depend on their accuracy. Because I’m really hung up on the right numbers.”
Ever since, there have been some significant bumps along the road of data collection and reporting – i.e. inaccurate numbers – including the DHHR finding 168 Covid-19 related deaths this past spring that had not been reported to the state agency.
If you noodle around the Department of Health and Human Resources online database for more than a few minutes, you will run into conflicting totals, too. For instance, on the homepage, the DHHR counts 1,090,364 people who have received at least one vaccine dose and 895,522 who have been fully vaccinated. But click Vaccine Summary in the tab menu just above and you will see those numbers fall to 894,424 and 785,473, respectively.
Which is correct?
It is OK to wonder what else the DHHR is not getting right. Because, well, there have been other miscalculations. Like just this week.
At Monday’s pandemic briefing, DHHR Secretary Bill Couch said that there would be about 700 additional confirmed cases of Covid-19 along with 12 Covid-related deaths because of system upgrades.
News flash: Liberty High School in Clarksburg has suspended in-person football practices and activities due to four positive Covid-19 cases. The school’s football team had participated in scrimmages against Lewis County and Preston this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, the state’s positive test rate rose to 11.26 percent on Tuesday, the highest it has been since Jan. 5, during the worst of the pandemic. Also, the number of active cases hit 7,017, the highest that number has been since May 8.
This is all according to the DHHR. So, yeah, a grain of salt is advised. So, too, is a plan from the governor. But I wouldn’t hold my breath waiting for that. He’s too busy thinking about hoops.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.