Remember when a whole bunch of Republicans based their opposition to vaccinations on the solution being an emergency-use vaccine? You know, not formally and officially cleared and approved by the FDA? Remember that? Seems like only yesterday. Or maybe it was the day before, right?
Well, now that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine crossed that hurdle on Monday, receiving full authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, it is fair to ask when those same Republicans are going to get in line, roll up a sleeve and join in this effort to promote public health so that we can put this coronavirus out of business, so that we can prevent people from becoming seriously ill, so that we can all return to work without fear of getting sick, so that we can fully fuel the engines of our economy, so that we can prevent exposing our front-line and hospital workers to the dangerous of contracting Covid, so that we can get back to some semblance of normality in our lives.
So that we can stop the suffering.
If not now, when?
Well, I’ve got news for you. It is never going to happen and – somewhat sorry to admit – I have stopped worrying about the well-being of those who cannot step out of the way of the semi coming for them. I mean, I don’t want anyone to get sick, to come up short of breath, to have a tube jammed down their throat, to die all alone, their family on the other side of the glass window. But why should I go out of my way to care about someone who knows exactly what they are doing, putting the rest of us at risk at the same time? Why?
You know this crew is beyond reach when, at an Alabama rally, they booed their idol, the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, for suggesting that they all get vaccinated.
Those folks are never, ever going to get vaccinated and I say fine.
But what about the policymakers – governors, primarily – who signed and touted executive orders banning both public school and government vaccine mandates? Folks who should have known better, feeding the hesitant exactly what they wanted to eat. The thing is this: Some of those bans covered only mandates for vaccines that were under an emergency-use authorization.
As of Monday, surprise!
Well, while we are waiting to hear from Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas on what he has to say now that the emergency use label has been washed away, we can train our hearing aids on the guy just across the river in Ohio. Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, made a plea while signing a vaccine mandate, pleading for full authorization from the FDA – as if he were suggesting that he would be open to a mandate.
As if.
Not so much, as it turns out, because politicians can twist circumstances to their will and make strange new realities to protect their electoral position and placate those who – again – are never, ever going to give a hoot about their fellow man.
“The state of Ohio will not be mandating that people get vaccinated. This is an individual decision that people will have to make, and government should not be involved in mandating it.”
That was DeWine, who was never crippled by polio, on Monday.
And, oh yes, Gov. Jim Justice, another Republican governor, takes the stage again this morning for another pandemic press conference in a state where there are those who are standing up, superintendents and county health directors, those who have the temerity to say, unequivocally and publicly, that students, teachers, staff and anyone else who enters a school must wear a mask.
If only the governor could do likewise.