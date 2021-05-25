On Tuesday morning, 39.5 percent of U.S. residents had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and nearly 50 percent, give or take, had been counted as having received at least one vaccination shot, according to New York Times reporting.
Important to note: One shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine scored an 82 percent effective rate at guarding against infection, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
Also, European social media influencers, according to a report in The Guardian, have been offered money via Russian connections to falsely tell their followers the Pfizer vaccine is responsible for hundreds of deaths. So, yes, that serves as further proof that the vaccine is working.
Russian spooks cannot be trusted, comrade.
All reliable evidence, on the other hand, says in the best medical terms that we have a pretty darn doggone good story going on. Not perfect, but progressing.
And at this point, do not get too carried away with the percentages – but keep your eyes on the road ahead. Down there, ’round a couple turns, is herd immunity.
But still, the numbers.
In West Virginia, depending on which service you subscribe to, either 33 percent or 49.5 percent of residents have received at least one vaccination shot. Yes, that is quite the discrepancy. As you know, our Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has had some trouble with the tabulations throughout the run of this pandemic, and that higher rate is the one that is posted on its online database.
So, yes, grain of salt.
The Washington Post, meanwhile, had us at 39.8 percent with one shot in the arm. The Post also had these numbers:
λ The state has administered at least one dose to 713,132 people, covering 45.8 percent of the eligible population, 12 and older, and 39.8 percent of the state’s entire population.
λ At least 601,629 people have been fully vaccinated.
λ Here is the best stat: In the last week, an average of 5.3 thousand doses per day was administered in the state, an 18 percent increase over the week before.
Pandemic-related numbers published by the DHHR have been, well, somewhat unreliable. One health director lost her job last summer over inaccuracies because Big Jim got all upset over a bad spreadsheet. Dr. Cathy Slemp, regardless of her decades of public health experience and a sparkling academic resume as long as your arm, was forced out.
Why?
Well, to say the governor’s presser went off the rails that day would be kind to the engineer of that train.
Here is what the governor had to say: “If we were on our game here, in DHHR and Dr. Slemp’s office, if we’re on our game and you’re listening to the governor say that there’s six active cases at Huttonsville and you’re looking at the reports that you’re putting together and sending them to me on active cases and you’re looking at Randolph County and they’re reporting a hundred-and-some-odd cases, then you’re not doing your job.”
And that was that, no additional explanation.
As often is the case, Big Jim often needs an interpreter, a Justice whisperer, for the rest of us to understand what’s gnawing at him and just what in the heck he is trying to say. There was none available on that particular day.
But here is the thing: Reliable numbers are important – especially to a concerned public that was wondering just how widespread the problem in their community had become – but so very difficult to come by in the middle of an emergency when your public health staff, from county to state, has been underfunded for years and is learning how to swim in the middle of a flash flood – that is relentless, day after day after day for months on end.
The numbers, of course, got worse. Much worse. And then the DHHR miscounted deaths this spring. And, of course, that made the governor mad.
So, yeah, because we are tired of being trapped in this purgatory, where are we with vaccinations? Well, friend, not where we ought to be, but getting better as each day passes.
And the governor?
He’s thinking about offering more incentives, like the $100 – available in Savings Bond or payment.
Here is what our governor had to say: “Not only will we save life, but the other thing we will save is the magnitude of this testing cost. It will be off the charts as to what we can save. So when it looks like, well good gosh, why in the world are they doing these incentive things, we shouldn’t have to do it, but it does get us there. And if we get there, the earlier we get there, the more we save.”
There was no interpreter on duty Tuesday.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.