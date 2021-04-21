Ready or not, and I suspect most are, America is going to have a conversation about policing and race. It will be uncomfortable and feathers will get ruffled. But it is needed and long overdue.
In the wake of a jury having found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, a white guy, guilty on three separate counts in the killing of George Floyd, a Black guy, Congress is moving ahead with police reform legislation – on both sides of the political aisle. On the right, Tim Scott, R-S.C., is rewriting sections of his bill, preparing to reintroduce it. And on the left, President Biden and some of his fellow Democrats are already saying that Congress, at minimum, needs to pass the George Floyd Policing Act, which would ban chokeholds, prohibit no-knock warrants and generally make it easier to hold officers accountable for misconduct.
All of that seems reasonable and within reach, and would address some concerns about the differences in how police treat Blacks and whites. And therein lies a pretty simple observation that has to be acknowledged before we can be successful in legislating a fairly complex set of governing principles through to implementation out here on the ground.
We must admit, and this will be tough for America, that we are a racist society. And if police reforms are to work as intended, then we cannot be blind to an especially harmful form of bias – explicit racism within police ranks.
To see that, you don’t have to look too hard. Our criminal justice system is marked by racial disparities from police stops, searches, arrests, shootings and other uses of force – including Chauvin’s knee in Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes – right on up to charging decisions, level of bail, wrongful convictions and sentences. Research and statistics are replete on this.
But why such behavior?
As pointed out by the Brennan Center for Justice, the FBI reported in 2017 that white supremacists posed a persistent threat of lethal violence, causing more fatalities than any other category of domestic terrorist since 2000. What the Brennan Center researchers also found was that FBI policy documents also warned agents that the white supremacist and anti-government militia groups often have “active links” to law enforcement officials.
Also, the United States Justice Department has no national strategy designed to identify white supremacist police officers. As such, then can we expect and trust states to pick up the slack? Or does that responsibility fall all the way down to county sheriffs and city police chiefs who are often left to deputize warm bodies in the absence of good pay and benefits and working conditions that would attract better candidates to the ranks – especially in poor, rural areas like West Virginia.
Whatever the checkpoint, if any, it is not working. The Brennan Center says research organizations have uncovered hundreds of federal, state, and local law enforcement officials “participating in racist, nativist, and sexist social media activity.”
Yes, overt bias and racism within the ranks are more common than what we are comfortable admitting. And, as a result, we have allowed biases to become institutionalized against people of color and have been infecting the criminal justice system with this cancer for, well, what seems like forever if you are on the receiving end.
So, yes, by all means, our elected representatives should write new law that reforms our police departments, but at some point we must purge police ranks, removing those who do not believe and live by the principle that all men are created equal, “endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Justice for all or justice for no one.