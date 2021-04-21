CRAB ORCHARD — Aquilla Daniel Bowman departed this life for heaven on April 21, 2021, at the age of 76. Aquilla was born on May 18, 1944, in Mabscott, WV, to Vincent C. Daniel and Glady N. Covey. She married Frank J. Cantley on Oct. 7, 1974. He preceded her in death on Dec. 18, 1993. She rem…