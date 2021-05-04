Have you gotten the call? I did Tuesday afternoon at 4:08 from the 833 area code, which, of course, is not an area code whatsoever but a number used for toll-free calling. Wasn’t but four minutes earlier that I had received a text asking if I or anyone else in my family had not yet been inoculated against Covid-19. Kind of a tip off as to what the phone call – from the 833 area code – was going to be about. And, sure enough, same deal. The caller was nice enough to leave a recorded message.
We’re all good, here, which, I thought, someone ought to know unless no one was keeping track.
It all reminded me of when, two days before I was scheduled to get my second shot at the county convention center drive-through, I received a call on my cell. I waited for the recorded message because, well, caller ID just listed a number – yes, that same 833 area code – and not a name. Typically, I do not pick up in those instances. Besides, I was busy with the newspaper and once I start talking with someone, on the phone or face-to-face, it can turn into a full-bore interview with lots of questions – some personal. More of an interview, less of a conversation. I do this at parties, too, much to the distress of my significant other who goes out of her way to try to excuse me and explain me to others. (Good luck with that, right?) I say it is my curious side, the journalist in me. She says it is just flat out nosey and annoying. Anyway, the female voice on that call told me I could now sign up for my vaccination at a local pharmacy here in Beckley – and then left me a number to call.
Kind of wish I had answered that one because I had lots of questions after listening to the message, but, yeah, there was not a real live person on the other end of the line. Just a recorded message. And I did not call the pharmacy. I was on track and I wasn’t going to get derailed. I was eager for the shot, to be inoculated, because, frankly, I did not want to catch this disease nor did I want to pass it to anyone else. I had read enough about it from reputable sources to know what a horror show that could turn into.
But I also knew, or at least I thought, that if enough of us got vaccinated, our community could reach herd immunity. A good thing, right? A neighborly way to behave. And, yeah, I was eager to return to the park this summer to take in a whole slate of games. And, yeah, I wanted to see my Iowa Hawkeyes on the field this coming fall. I figured if team owners and universities and athletic conferences were thinking about barring the unvaccinated from their parks, as some have, I did not want to be standing on the outside while everybody on the inside was having a grand ol’ time eating their hot dog and peanuts and Cracker Jack and singing Take Me Out to the Ballgame during the seventh-inning stretch.
Listen, I know our government, state and federal, has been running as fast as it possibly can, trying to administer the vaccine to as many people as quickly as possible. And with more than 100 million shots in arms across the U.S., that’s a performance that is nothing less than impressive.
And I am appreciative.
I wonder now if they knew, if a whole board of psychologists told them that the doctors and nurses and the National Guard had to be running full speed out of the gate, trying to build early momentum, push as far and as hard as they could, exciting people about returning to a life of normalcy – mustard on the dog, by the way, and never ketchup – and that the road to that destination was through a vaccination clinic or a local pharmacy or even through area code 833 because at some point the excitement would dissipate, that folks would pass on the appointment, not answer the phone or the text and figure why bother.
And that is exactly where we are today – not just here in West Virginia, but across the country.
According to the Department of Health and Human Resources, 600,343 people have been fully vaccinated. That 33.5 percent of the state’s total population – men, women and kids, the whole kit and caboodle. In order to reach anything approximating herd immunity, we need a whole lot more arms exposed to the needle – more than double of where we are today.
I hope you don’t think I’m being selfish or anything, but when the umpire calls out, “Play ball!” I will be in my seat, scorecard in hand, a cold beer in the cup holder. It would be nice if y’all could join me. There is nothing quite so lovely, so American, as a baseball park on a sunny, summer game day. But I am not going to argue on your behalf if you can’t do this one little thing for all the rest of us.
Those are my rules.
And, I suspect, that’s going to be the rule of the road going forward, at ballparks, at concert venues, at colleges and universities, in our schools – not just to get into class, but to get into the game, so to speak.
And that will be the new normal.
