Finally, we are unlocking the front door to the newspaper today – 8:30 a.m. sharp, I am told. But don’t expect to see me at that hour. I hang with the production night owls down here and don’t feel the comforting cool of a pillow until a few hours past the stroke of midnight – usually after watching some sports highlights on ESPN and a bit of the Pirates rebroadcast. Yes, I like baseball that much.
Regardless, I’ll be here, around 11 a.m. most every day if you want to stop by.
I don’t mind telling you, there is some heightened anticipation down here at news central. We are eager to let some fresh air in, to see your face, to sit and have a chat, to swap stories and share a cup of coffee. To conduct business. I even bought a new coffee cup for the occasion – courtesy of master potter Jeff Diehl from Lockbridge Pottery. It is a handsome addition to my small but growing collection. Come on in and give it a test run.
Heck, if you just want to come in and read the day’s paper, free of charge, you can do that, too.
It has been too long – March 20 of last year, in fact – since we have been open to the public. Advertising staffers worked in the office through the duration – as they frequently remind me – while we news types scattered for safer terrain, our homes, where we set up our remote, makeshift workspaces, dodged Covid infection, paid a few too many visits to the refrigerator and trudged ahead as best we could, pulling together reports from near and far, posting them online and printing them in the paper.
Yes, even here in the skid row of broadband access states, we were able to compose stories, create photo reports and download tales from ports of call all around the world, building digital pages and shipping those to the plate room here on North Kanawha.
They say newspapering is a daily miracle.
There has been a lot of tough news for us to report and for you to digest this past year. And it is not over. The latest count: 2,870 West Virginians have died of Covid-19 since this all began, seven in today’s report including two from Raleigh County and one from just down the road in Wyoming County. There was also a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County.
Over 163,627 cases of Covid-19, in total, have been reported in the Mountain State.
Yeah, the misery keeps adding up but in smaller doses of late, not the depths of despair that we experienced this past holiday season. Remember when there were 29,000 active cases in the state – in a single day – back in early January? Yes, there were. Now, all the way down to 2,083.
The daily positivity rate has fallen dang near through the floor boards to 1.63 percent from a rate that topped out at 18.22 percent two days after Christmas – as we were hosting our holiday get-togethers.
That should brighten your day to think how far we have come.
Not to say we do not have miles to travel.
On Tuesday, news arrived that the country would miss President Biden’s goal of getting at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine to 70 percent of adults by July 4. And here in West Virginia? Well, according to calculations by the Department of Health and Human Resources, we are coming in at 54.3 percent – still trailing most of the country.
Apparently, it’s the young folks who are depressing the overall rate.
Hey, listen, I once thought I was bulletproof, too.
What is it they say? That youth is wasted on the young?
Anyway, I feel pretty comfortable being out and about now. I will be going to baseball games and I’ll be in the stands come fall to watch some college football.
And, yes, in the meantime, I will be right here in the office, sans mask, pounding away at this keyboard, waiting for you to show up for a good long talk.
Coffee’s brewing.