The Cubs at the Padres, now there was some major league baseball that piqued my interest for the late-night replay of the day. Both quality clubs, holding some expectations of making the postseason, serious contenders who would have something to say about how the season played out, about who would be holding the trophy. They could hit, field and make the throw from deep in the hole at short far better than the misfits in Pittsburgh.
Typically, it’s the Pirates who we get stuck with in these parts. Listen, I am all in on supporting the local team – not that the Pirates are that – but there comes a time when you want to see the best of the big boys perform at the highest level, play the game the way it was meant, the way it can be played. It is a beautiful thing when executed at a high level.
The boys from the proud Steel City are not that. After booting the ball around to a dispiriting 23-35 start (not good by any measure), the Bucs mercifully had a day off on Monday – to rest up from all Keystone Cops impersonations on the ball field, I assume, if not to practice.
So I settled into a chair in front of the TV and simply exhaled – letting loose of the day’s tensions, shelving planning and coverage concerns for later. It is not often I am afforded this pleasure, quiet moments alone with a game right there in front of me. There is always a newspaper task calling for attention. Yes, even at this late hour. But it could wait, especially with the promise of good baseball, this game. Besides, it was 12:30 a.m. or thereabouts and whatever newspaper work remained – well, that deadline was not immediate as too many are.
And then it was over. Just like that. The TV blinked once and went blank except for a message, white type on a black background, informing me that the channel would soon be back. That was a lie and I sensed it as soon as I read it. Isn’t this always the way? After waiting patiently for 10 minutes or so, I checked online. Nothing. Cellphone data as slow as summer. Calling up websites on the iPad, too, was like watching corn grow.
Ah, well. Shut it all down, grab a book and head off for bed. I was asleep in no time.
The following morning, Tuesday, I learned that a slew of websites and apps around the world had gone down after a major network named Fastly – irony is around every corner in this modern world of ours – reported a widespread failure during the night.
I wonder, I thought.
But, no, the times did not match. The Fastly disruption happen around 5:30 a.m. our time. My baseball interruption, like I said, happened much earlier.
Even with no answer at hand, I wasn’t all that curious. All digital equipment was functioning just fine in the morning and no one at the paper seemed to have experienced similar problems. Until other information surfaces, I am writing it off as a bad connection at the Cain residence.
But I do wonder, having had something right there in front of me and then having it yanked away, if Sen. Shelley Moore Capito could relate on Tuesday afternoon when news broke that infrastructure negotiations between her and President Joe Biden had collapsed, the president off looking for another dance partner.
In a blink of the eye, her moment in the spotlight, at the center of the political universe, snapped to black.
This has been nothing short of a most peculiar legislative season on Capitol Hill – as far as the Mountain State is concerned.
Explain, please, how two senators – one Democrat, one Republican – from one of the more electorally insignificant states (5 electoral votes in 2020, 4 in 2024) find themselves, at the very center of policymaking, making decisions about the most complicated and consequential issues in a time marked by wide political divides in the world’s most powerful nation.
Capito, sent by Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to delay the Democratic push towards passing another multi-trillion dollar piece of legislation that polls well across the country, has been a good soldier. Even on Tuesday, pushed aside by the president because of her refusal to loosen the purse strings on the GOP counter proposal, Capito remained on point, as McConnell would have approved, saying that it was the president who “chose not to accept the very robust and targeted infrastructure package … .”
Well, the GOP offer was not robust and that is why she, for the time being, is out of the picture, at least on infrastructure. But do not believe for one second that she is going away, that she is going to cower and lick her wounds on some back bench.
She has become, effectively, McConnell’s most skilled political player. And I suspect she likes her elevated platform within the caucus.
Capito has proven in this season that she can throw the ball, hit the ball and catch it, too.
The senator has game.
