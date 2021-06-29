One case at a time, the judicial system and the U.S. Department of Justice are peeling back a few layers of the onion that the West Virginia Legislature produced during this year’s session, and what it has found thus far – a bit of a soft rot – sure stinks to high heaven.
Not that we didn’t know in our heads and hearts that these bills – one prohibiting transgender girls and women from participating in public school sports, the other making it exceedingly difficult to operate needle exchange programs as part of harm reduction efforts for the good of public health – were just flat-out wrong.
Let’s start with sex and smarts today, shall we? Well, a good many legislators played schoolyard bully, targeting socially vulnerable transgender girls for abuse. They probably did not know – and could not care less – that what they were writing into law was a blatant violation of federal law, Title IX, and the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Probably did not realize or care that what they were proposing – only applicable to transgender girls and women and not transgender boys and men – violates the Equal Protection Clause.
You didn’t expect Gov. Jim Justice to care a whit, did you? After the Legislature adopted House Bill 3293 on April 9, Justice said he would “proudly” sign it, which he did, even after NCAA officials announced on April 12 their intentions to pull championship events from states with transgender-athlete bans.
Yeah, that Gov. Justice.
Turns out, according to the fed’s case, there were some members of the House of Delegates who, in personal Facebook posts, showed “a misunderstanding or fear of transgender girls, and in certain instances, outright anti-transgender bias, rather than an interest in promoting women’s athletic opportunities” as they had claimed.
And it got ugly, too.
Delegate Jordan Bridges, R-Logan, who represents a portion of Wyoming County, proudly announced on Facebook that he was co-sponsoring H.B. 3293, then “liked” comments to his post that advocated for physical violence against girls who are transgender, comparing them to pigs.
Yes, that Jordan Bridges.
Well, the U.S. Department of Justice has the state in its sights – and all of those Facebook posts archived for future reference. Filing its case in the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of West Virginia, a trial attorney with the Civil Rights Division of Justice charges that the law “hinders equal athletic opportunities for girls by creating an additional hurdle for participation” and discriminates against West Virginia student-athletes on the basis of sex and gender identification.
If you followed this story back when the Legislature was moving forward with this socially backwards bill, you know that not a single person could point to any evidence that by opening opportunities for all, regardless of sexual identity, that any girl would have her athletic opportunity put at risk. In what I would suggest is a pretty telling passage in the U.S. case is this: “the State legislated based on misconceptions and overbroad assumptions about transgender girls.”
In short, they did not know. They just made it all up. And they were afraid – of little girls.
The same day that the U.S. Justice Department was filing its case, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed a motion to have the state intervene as a defendant in the case.
Morrisey, a conservative Don Quixote, always in search of a losing cause to charge, is one of the conservative state attorneys general who wanted the Supreme Court to kick the legs out from under the Affordable Care Act, a.k.a. Obamacare, and thereby deny hundreds of thousands of West Virginians from having access to affordable health care.
Yeah, that Patrick Morrisey.
Regardless, 11-year-old Becky Pepper-Jackson – a transgender girl – and her mother, Heather Jackson, filed their own lawsuit in federal court after an administrator at Pepper-Jackson’s school told her West Virginia’s new law meant she couldn’t try out for her school’s cross-country team.
Well, if all is fair in this world, I suspect Becky is about to notch a win – against a bunch of bullies in the House of Delegates.
Yeah, that Becky.
You go, girl.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.