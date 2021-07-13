For the first time since June 14, the daily positive test rate for Covid-19 in West Virginia rose above 2 percent – to 2.37 percent – in the Tuesday report of the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). In and of itself, I suspect, not a big deal.
But still.
The DHHR also reported 39 Covid-19 patients were being treated in intensive care units around the state – more than double the 17 recorded on July 4.
The number of daily hospitalizations credited to the highly infectious disease was at 80, up by 5 over the previous 24 hours.
And then there is this: On Tuesday at the pandemic press briefing with Gov. Jim Justice in attendance, Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s Covid Czar, said West Virginians who are fully vaccinated had posted a 0.1 percent infection rate to date. That is one-tenth of 1 percent – or one of every 1,000 people.
“As we look at the people affected, it really is the people who have not been vaccinated,” Marsh said.
That makes sense – if you come at this from the science side of the conversation. But it is also true that there are but 17 cases of the more highly transmittable and dangerous Delta variant of the virus in the state, that there were 971 active cases of Covid-19 in the Tuesday report, 16 less than on Monday, that nearly 80 percent of the state’s 65-plus population had been fully vaccinated with nearly 90 percent of the same group having received at least one dose of a two-shot vaccine.
In the grand scheme of things, the state’s statistical profile related to the disease – as of Tuesday morning – looked, well, pretty good. Better than its vaccination record, certainly. As of Tuesday, less than half of the state’s population had been fully inoculated.
And that could be an issue going forward.
Coronavirus infections in the Netherlands, according to the country’s public health institute, skyrocketed by more than 500 percent over the last week. Why the surge? Well, it followed the removal of most all remaining restrictions and the reopening of nightclubs in late June.
In New York City, a far cry from any hollow in these parts, Covid-19 infections had reversed their declines and were on the way back up for the first time in months as the Delta variant was gaining ground and vaccination rates in some corners of the city remained less than ideal.
According to Bloomberg News, the city’s seven-day average rate of positive tests has risen slowly throughout July, and had roughly doubled in two weeks to 1.27 percent – yes, about half of West Virginia’s rate – as of Saturday. Still, the city’s positivity rate was below the national level of 3.4 percent. Just in case anyone is interested in making further comparisons, the West Virginia overall positive test rate was at 4.97 percent.
Oh, yeah. New York City’s vaccination rate was 53 percent – five percentage points better than West Virginia.
● ● ●
A new study out of Yale, according to New York Daily News, found that the coronavirus vaccine push that started late last year has saved 279,000 lives and prevented 1.25 million hospitalizations.
“The vaccines have been strikingly successful in reducing the spread of the virus and saving hundreds of thousands of lives in the United States alone,” the study’s lead author, Alison Galvani, told the Daily News.
However, if more people don’t step up to get vaccinated, the Delta variant could reverse those gains in short order, Galvani said.
“The danger is not over,” she said. “Now is not the time to let down our guard.”
Almost as if she were reading from the governor’s script.
“Absolutely,” Justice said at the Tuesday briefing. “I believe it with all my soul that if you’ll be vaccinated you’ll not only save lives but you’ll be so pleased with the ease, the effectiveness.”
● ● ●
So how are we doing on the vaccination push down here in the southern reaches of the state? Some better than others, but nobody is standing at the front of the class. Here is the fully vaccinated percentage for each county in The Register-Herald’s primary market:
Fayette — 43.9
Greenbrier — 43.2
McDowell — 33.2
Mercer — 35.8
Monroe — 34.6
Nicholas — 38.1
Raleigh — 40.2
Summers — 36.3
Wyoming — 38.8
West Virginia — 40.2
Those numbers look as though our schools will have a difficult time this fall keeping their doors open on a consistent basis – as well as keeping their athletic teams on the field of play.
Not that everyone has not been warned. I mean, we all know the way to herd immunity. Problem is, some are taking a narrow and dangerous road.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald.