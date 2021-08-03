This is Cindy Parker’s 27th lap around the track, collecting backpacks and donations before the opening bell rings in a new school year so that kids who have less than their classmates can start out on more equal footing – sweeping aside the psychologically damaging stigma.
Don’t kid yourself. When it comes to school supplies, some of these kids have nothing. Literally.
“The need is very real,” Parker tells me, sitting in my office, just a few weeks ahead of the start of another school year, a time when she is on the run, doing whatever is necessary to collect as many supplies and encourage generous donations so that the kids have what they need. Instead of worrying about what they do not have, this is the time for the kids to stay focused on completing their work in class and at home with proper materials all their own.
Even if she has to sit in a cranky old editor’s office, Parker will do that if it means one more kid will have a backpack as good as any come Day One of the school year.
So, to that end, here is some important information right out of the gate: Monetary donations can be mailed to Operation Backpack at P.O. Box 710, Mabscott, WV 25871. Also, Operation Backpack accepts donations of new backpacks and school supplies at Bodyworks, City Slickers, The Register-Herald, Premier Pharmacy and Wellness, Valley College, Hibbett Sports at Crossroads Mall and the Raleigh County Veterans Museum. You are more than welcome to fill the donation boxes at those locations.
We all know, or should, that education has become a high hurdle in this state – and, yet, if we are to pull this state out of a deep and decades-long ditch of abject poverty and economic underperformance, it all begins with quality education – and getting school children the supplies they need to learn.
Three-quarters of the fastest-growing occupations require studies beyond a high school diploma. As it stands, our high school grads are poorly prepared to tackle college level rigor let alone the challenges of the real world.
We can do better, yes, by setting higher standards, by making sure we have strong teachers in every classroom, by using assessments aligned to college and career-ready standards that move beyond traditional multiple choice tests, focusing instead on critical thinking, problem solving and writing.
Yes, we need quality preschools for one and all and college needs to be made affordable, please and thank you. Our elementary and secondary schools need to be caring and encouraging environments where children can develop social competencies such as empathy, decision making and conflict resolution – especially important when you consider that 30 percent of high school students are engaged in multiple high-risk behaviors such as substance abuse, sex, violence and attempted suicide.
Research has found that a positive school climate improves academic achievement and reduces the negative effects of poverty on achievement, boosting grades, test scores and student engagement. A positive school environment should not be an afterthought, attended to only after academics and discipline are taken care of. Instead, it is the primary pathway to effective learning.
And, then, how do we encourage the kids to press ahead and attend college? We can start early by believing in them all along the way, especially after the stumbles that are certain to come, and then by giving them a fighting chance right out of the gate – equipped with ruled paper, a pencil box to call their own, a backpack to stuff full of books to read and enough confidence to stare down and ace a final exam.
We have to show them that we care, that we want this to happen, that we want to make sure they have what they need to succeed.
Hey, it is a new school year for all of us – not just the kids and not just the parents, not just the teachers and school administrators, not just the football coach, the music teacher, the theater instructor and the librarian, but you, digging into your wallet or purse to pull out a donation to Operation Backpack.
It is a great way to kick off another school year.
Consider it a wise investment in a shared future.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.