Tuesday just happened to be another one of those days that a curious mix of loosely related news events and science reports from disparate spaces around the globe came together to shake the table just after dinner time, interrupting a sweet snooze of a post-meal nap to say, in no uncertain terms, you might want to pay attention.
Early in the day, the International Energy Agency, a Paris-based intergovernmental organization, issued another one of those scary climate warnings, saying the global community would need to stop approving new coal-fired power plants and new oil and gas fields right now if human civilization wanted to sidestep the most calamitous effects of climate change.
We’ve been reading these reports and hearing the warnings for a while, now, and you have to admit that lots of the change is happening. While we may not be able to see with our own eyes where we are with the effects on biodiversity, where each species, no matter how small, has an important role to play, what we can see, however, supports the general thesis. Yes, indeed, the glaciers are melting and the water is rising. And if we do not believe our eyes, science is always handy to provide the measurables – like data from NASA’s Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment showing Greenland having lost an average of 279 billion tons of ice per year between 1993 and 2019, while Antarctica lost about 148 billion tons of ice per year.
So, yes, if we choose to look, it is not that complicated to see and understand – though it is immensely concerning. Or should be.
The Paris report came just as residents in Los Angeles were eyeing an encroaching wildfire that had already forced the evacuation of hundreds of people on the outskirts of the city over the weekend. It is only May and already we are seeing video footage of wildfires in southern California. News reports were indicating that the fast-paced spread of the fire – despite favorable weather conditions like cool temps, high humidity and cloud cover – was seen as a measure of how the state’s latest drought had prepped the landscape for fast and fiery devastation. Fire season in southern California just may become year-round.
The final peg in this three-legged stool, President Joe Biden traveled to Detroit “MoTown” Michigan late Tuesday to visit Ford Motor Co.’s electric vehicle plant ahead of Wednesday’s big reveal of the all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck.
Biden wasn’t waiting. On his way out of town, according to various news reports, he made a surprise stop at a Ford driving course and took the F-150 out for a spin – trailed by secret service around the oval.
Donning his signature aviator sunglasses, the president said, “This sucker’s quick,” before leaking to the press that he thinks he went 0 to 60 miles per hour in about 4.4 seconds.
That’ll do for now.
During his visit, the president said the country was in a race with China to build electric vehicles – part of the president’s pitch for a $2 trillion jobs and infrastructure plan.
He wants billions of dollars to begin building half a million charging stations across the U.S. and provide incentives to entice both electric vehicle manufacturers and drivers like you and me.
Ford’s F-series of trucks, the best-selling vehicles in the country, is an important piece of the strategy. The bet that Ford and the president are making is that getting the public to transition to electric vehicles will be more alluring if popular makes and models roll off the assembly line first.
In late 2020, Ford introduced its Mustang Mach-E – a five-seat, all-electric SUV offering up to 300 miles on a single charge with anywhere from 266 to 459 horsepower.
So, yes, this is the road ahead despite Republicans’ best efforts to tap the brakes on the Biden legislative proposal.
But here’s the deal, even if you haven’t taken climate change research for a spin: To reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 – necessary, scientists say, if we are to avoid irreversible damage to a sustainable environment here on Earth – the switch to electric vehicles is key.
To reach that goal, according to the Paris report, every nation will need to put the pedal to the metal in moving away from fossil fuels.
Zero to 60 in 4.4 is quick, but it is only a start and waters are rising.
J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald.
To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.