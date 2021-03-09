Sign up for a vaccine. And do it now.
That’s what West Virginia officials are telling residents above the age of 16, now, directing them to pre-register online at the state’s Covid-19 vaccine registration site. This is all just a matter of getting people lined up and ready to go when the vaccine doses become available.
Pre-registration is that and only that. It does not mean that everyone will get their shot in the next couple of weeks, but it does put you in line. As a person of a certain age, I waited about four weeks from the time I registered online to get called for the first shot. That happened late last week. Everything came off without a hitch. The second shot is coming later this month – just in time for baseball season, right?
My significant other, who is not of a certain age – not yet, anyway – signed up Monday night and got a call on Tuesday. She was told that it would be awhile before she would get her doses. A “limited supply” of vaccine was the reason.
Still, an increased number of vaccines is being distributed and, according to President Biden, we’ll have enough for everybody across the country by late May.
So, yes, stay safe. We are closing in on the end of these terrible times so, please, keep your mask up and keep your distance – about six feet would be good. We want to see everybody out at the park on the other side.
Here is where you pre-register: dhhr.wv.gov/covid-19/pages/vaccine.aspx. Anyone who needs assistance with pre-registration is encouraged to call the state’s vaccine info line at 1-833-734-0965. The line is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
l l l
Here is good news. As a state, we are at nearly a quarter million West Virginians who have been inoculated against Covid-19. Right now, we are at about 12 percent – or one in every eight people in the state – who have received two doses of vaccine.
Perhaps the most important marker of where the state is with this disease comes in the death counts. In February, 272 people died of Covid-19, down considerably from January, the deadliest month, when 939 people died – an average of just over 30 victims each and every day on the calendar.
Over the first eight days of March? Twenty six deaths – less than a single day in January.
l l l
Just a hunch: Obamacare will be on the ballot in 2022.
President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill will fulfill one of his key campaign promises – patching some holes in the Affordable Care Act and making health insurance affordable for more than a million middle-class Americans who could not afford insurance under the original law.
The bill includes a sizable expansion of subsidies. But it is only temporary and the egg timer is set at two years. As reported by The New York Times, the Congressional Budget Office estimated that a 64-year-old earning $58,000 would see monthly payments decline by more than $600 a month – from $1,075 under current law to $412 – because the federal government would take up much of the cost.
Also, a few holdout states are being offered enticements to expand Medicaid for the poor.
Again, the provisions last two years, which takes us to – drumroll – the 2022 midterm elections.
Yes, we will be debating health care and Biden’s preferred public option between now and then. Guaranteed.
- J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.