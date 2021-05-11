Liz Chaney, as a politician, isn’t exactly my cup of tea. Nor was her father, Dick, the former vice president of these United States. He, you may remember, was involved with cooking the books against Saddam Hussein, the ruthless president of Iraq, way back around the turn of the millennium, just after the 9-11 terrorist attacks on the U.S. It was the U.S. administration’s position – George W. Bush was our president, then – that Saddam, holding evil intent against the U.S., was stockpiling weapons of mass destruction.
Except that he wasn’t.
Don’t get me wrong. Saddam was a terrible, evil guy – and had used chemical agents on his own citizens.
But a year after the U.S. entered into the second Gulf war, the United States Senate officially released its report of pre-war intelligence on Iraq which concluded that many of the Bush Administration’s pre-war statements about Iraqi WMD were misleading and not supported by the underlying intelligence. Regardless, the U.S. barreled in, big guns ablazin’ – and, as 2008 Republican presidential candidate John McCain said, it was a “mistake.” Others, less charitable, have called it the worst mistake in the history of American foreign policy.
Take your pick.
Either way, Dick Cheney was at the center of administrative scheming, figuring the president, in the heat of the moment and in the name of defeating terrorism, was justified in bypassing the Constitution to attack nations preemptively.
The war was born of a lie, a big fat one that lead to the deaths of 4,487 U.S. service men and women.
And, as we know, politicians lie a bunch. We have the evidence. But when they lie on big stuff? Like reasons for going to war and lies that undermine our democracy? Well, that’s a whole new and despicable level of lying.
The U.S. should never have been in Iraq. Period.
I hold Cheney largely responsible – for the lying, the deaths and pulling the strings behind the curtain.
So, no, not my favorite politician.
And I am not about to get all warm and fuzzy over his daughter Liz, the Republican representative to the House of Representatives out of Wyoming, who is calling, in the face of blowback and the loss of a House leadership position within her Republican caucus, another lie a lie.
She has gone out of her way since the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol to call out former president Donald Trump for his role in riling up his mob of supporters on that day and for repeatedly calling the 2020 presidential election fraudulent – which it was not.
She went so far as to write an op-ed last week for the Washington Post, which said that her party was at a “turning point” and that Republicans “must decide whether we are going to choose truth and fidelity to the Constitution.”
But she went further. She argued for her caucus to “steer away from the dangerous and anti-democratic Trump cult of personality.”
And this: “In public statements again this week, former President Donald Trump has repeated his claims that the 2020 election was a fraud and was stolen. His message: I am still the rightful president, and President Biden is illegitimate. Trump repeats these words now with full knowledge that exactly this type of language provoked violence on Jan. 6.”
And now, a whole bunch of her colleagues have had enough and are voting today to get rid of her because she has failed the true blue test, not genuflecting and being suitably loyal to the former president who, let’s face it, has gone off the deep end with his election lie.
Oh, yes, she also voted to impeach Trump the second time around, so, no, the former president did not take kindly to that bit of disloyalty, either.
While many of those on the liberal side of the equation, especially those at CNN and MSNBC, are now holding Liz Cheney up as some kind of heroine for democracy, I still see her as the acorn that did not fall far from the tree.
She has favored waterboarding and torture in trying to wrest intelligence from battleground captives. She backed the pointless 20-year occupation of Afghanistan long after the main objective – bringing Osama Bin Laden to his ultimate justice – had been achieved. In another matter, she was reluctant to denounce the Obama birther conspiracy that Trump perpetuated. She also has compared Black Lives Matter to antifa, which, no mater how passionately some people wish this to be true, is but another lie.
So, yes, it is commendable that Cheney is standing up and speaking truth to power.
But, boy, it is tough to look past all of what makes up her rather rancid and thick political portfolio and regard her as with anything less than contempt.
And now, perhaps Trump supporters and I have something, one thing, we can agree on.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald.
