Maybe the medical and health professionals with Raleigh County and the local school district, looking at different data, did not see this. But I doubt it. Perhaps school board members, as busy as we all are in our daily lives, had not run across it as well. Could be. Perhaps those citizens, speaking against a mask mandate for the school district at the board meeting on Tuesday night, were getting their information from somewhere else entirely. Such is likely.
But according to a database kept by the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, a credible source of health information, 7.5 percent of children in West Virginia who are younger than 19 years old have been fully vaccinated against Covid 19.
Or, put another way, 92.5 percent have not.
Our vaccination numbers are low and it is not much of a surprise. First, a vaccine has yet to be developed for kids younger than 12, though it cannot come soon enough. And second, we live in West Virginia where the vaccination rates are low across the board.
Adding to the stew, about half of all teachers and staff in Raleigh County schools, as of late spring, had bothered to get vaccinated. I trust – or at least I hope – that number is higher now.
But still, how many parents are comfortable with having their kid walk those hallways without a mask when school doors open in a couple of weeks? For face-to-face instruction? Without being vaccinated? Well, good luck with that because – through our representatives on the board – we are sending school children into that environment just as a more aggressive variant of the coronavirus is pushing hospitalization statistics to where they have not been in awhile. None of it is good.
But we all knew that, right?
In our shared responsibility to create a safe harbor for our students to grow emotionally and academically, in our third school year to have been modified to one degree or another by the pandemic, are we all operating from the same set of verifiable facts?
Well, here are some stats from the Tuesday report of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human (DHHR) services.
When the books closed Monday night, there were 4,287 active Covid cases in the state. One month ago, that number was below 1,000.
The positive test rate for the state came in at 9.9 percent, as high as that metric has been since January 12 – during the worst of the pandemic – when the rate was 10.23 percent.
Hospitalizations are now at 269. On July 4, the number was 52.
There are 101 people with a Covid infection in an intensive care unit, 45 of them with a breathing tube jammed down their throat. On July 4, those numbers, respectively, were 17 and 6.
The infection rate in Raleigh County has doubled over the past week, moving onto “red” – indicating the highest and most dangerous level of viral transmission – at 25.90 on Sunday, 27.26 on Monday. One week ago, the rate was 14.80.
Outside the state, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has counted at least 81 children in the U.S. who died of Covid between March and July. With hospitalizations and infections on the rise, the situation is only bound to get worse.
Just as the new Delta variant is surging nationwide, especially in states like West Virginia where vaccination rates lag and are a far cry from herd immunity, Covid infection rates among kids are climbing. Childrens hospitals, according to a report by NBC News, are seeing a spike in medical care needs among young patients – specifically, an unseasonal surge of winter viruses that is landing children in the hospital in the middle of summer – ahead of the typical respiratory season when kids go back to school.
So, yes, I think it fair for everyone to take just a minute to imagine what it must be like for an infected child, who doesn’t know what is going on, to be hospitalized with Covid, struggling to breathe, isolated from their family, scared.
Imagine that.
Is a mask that much of an imposition?
Well, in the aftermath of this pandemic, we will not be able to exonerate leaders of the sacred trust of caring for our children. Covid-19 gives no one a pass to act with impunity.
The reason kids will get infected in the future is the same reason they are getting sick now – because this Delta variant has trouble written all over it and we have not taken the necessary precautions.
That is the job for the adults in the room.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.