As Democrats lay the ground work for what most likely will be a massive infrastructure bill that embraces significant outlays to battle climate change, the Government Accountability Office has issued a study on the resilience of the nation’s electric grid during these times of rapidly advancing climate change.
The GAO, often called the “congressional watchdog,” is an independent, non-partisan agency that works for Congress and, by extension, for all of us. Their “reporters” look at how taxpayer dollars are spent and provide Congress and federal agencies with objective, non-partisan, fact-based information and analysis to help the government do its job better.
Pretty nifty, I’d say.
Typically, the GAO reports – a terrific cure for insomnia – are written for policy wonks. And almost always, your trusty ink-stained ragamuffin newspaper types get ahold of them, pore over them, spill coffee on them and then glean what they think is most important and pass it along to newspaper readers – like you.
In its latest report, the GAO experts put pen to paper and wrote: “Climate change is expected to have far-reaching effects on the electricity grid that could cost billions and could affect every aspect of the grid from generation, transmission, and distribution to demand for electricity, according to several reports GAO reviewed.”
Coming on the heels of what we just witnessed in the failure of the electric grid in Texas when freezing temps took up residence in the Lone Star State, this is kind of alarming, right?
Citing unstable meteorological conditions across the geographical map of the country, including more frequent droughts, changing rainfall patterns, more extreme weather events, increasing wildfire activity, and warmer and drier conditions, the report said climate change could cost utilities and electric customers billions of dollars, including the costs associated with power outages and infrastructure damage.
And this report focuses tightly on the electric grid. Nothing here, for instance, about rising seas and the billions already being spent by cities and states and individual property owners on sea walls and replenishment of beaches.
The good news? Since 2014, the Department of Energy (DOE) and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) have taken actions to enhance the resilience of the grid, according to the report.
And yet, “opportunities exist for DOE and FERC to take additional actions to enhance grid resilience to climate change.”
Here is just one conundrum: Private companies own most of the electricity grid and, as we found out in Texas, those folks have not always been keen in paying for infrastructure updates to protect the grid from freezing temps.
Well, the report is finished and was been handed over on March 10 to leadership of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee – and, yes, that includes our very own Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-West Virginia, the ranking member of committee who has shown a reticence in tackling the tough issues that climate change presents because, well, she is a fierce defender of coal and gas and oil – all of those fossil fuels that are pumped and mined and drilled right here in West Virginia.
And how is our junior senator confronting the obvious?
On Monday, just a few days after receiving the GAO report, she joined a GOP effort to expose the hypocrisy of government officials who are targeting fossil fuels while themselves relying on fossil fuel-powered transportation.
Capito and her colleagues introduced the Executive Branch Emissions Transparency Act – it ain’t going anywhere, folks – to create a publicly accessible database documenting the carbon emissions associated with all fossil fuel-powered travel by the president, vice president and executive branch political appointees.
“Actions speak louder than words,” Capito said.
They do, indeed, senator.
And given the weighty matter at hand, Capito spent time at a political dog and pony show, trying to embarrass your political opposites. That, apparently, was her best shot at acting in a bipartisanship manner.