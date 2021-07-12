In West Virginia, nearly a quarter million people – 242,180 – are facing hunger, according to Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. Of that total, the organization says, 68,310 – or about four times the entire population of Beckley – are children. Few states know hunger like West Virginia where one in seven people confront it each and every day. For children, it’s one in five.
That’s embarrassing. Or, at least, it should be.
Charitable programs are able to provide only so much help. Government assistance programs and those schools that serve free meals, some three times a day, are necessary to help bridge the gap. But clearly, supply is not keeping up with demand.
So it was good to hear that House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, a Republican, say last week the West Virginia House of Delegates will focus on identifying ways to reduce hunger statewide.
Hanshaw’s motivation may be as simple as this: He represents Clay County, which sports the fourth highest poverty rate – 25.1 percent – in the state. Down here in our neck of the woods, where we are well versed in these matters, McDowell leads the way with a poverty rate of 35.4 percent with Summers coming in third at 26.9 percent. Wyoming County (24.1), Mercer (22.7), Fayette (22.5), and Raleigh (20.7) – all from the immediate region – are not far behind. But Clay County, like the rest of the state, didn’t come by its poverty or hunger issues overnight. These things have been at work for awhile.
In 2021, according to the Census ACS survey, West Virginia’s median household income was $46,711 – ahead of only Mississippi’s $45,081. The average person lives on about a thousand dollars a month in our state’s poorest counties. As such, food insecurity comes by the truckload.
Putting a tape measure to hunger issues in a largely rural state with an isolating topography, we see an abundance of small towns that hang close to riverbeds snaking between unforgiving mountains. People, here, often live miles from the closest gas station where they can pick up some canned and packaged foods, a load of bread, good enough for a meal that will fill the pit of an empty stomach. But rarely if ever are the convenience store shelves stocked with fresh produce or meats that a grocery store would offer.
The grinding effects of all of this tend to have undesirable outcomes for both the physical and mental health of a population. Likewise, children’s academic achievement can become a tertiary concern.
So why now with this grand initiative? Maybe Henshaw saw opportunity with and the effects of the sudden infusion of federal assistance coming in large doses. Already, the America Rescue Plan, among other investments, stuffed significant federal dollars into adult bank accounts – anywhere from $1,400 for singles to $2,8000 for married couples – and increased the Child Tax Credit. Original projections were that it would cut poverty in half.
If that turns out to be true, it only holds that a sizable chunk of the hunger issue will be addressed as well. As such, these become remarkable times filled with golden opportunities.
Henshaw’s compass is pointing towards a worthy and challenging tack. The speaker is addressing who we are, foundationally, as a people. In short, he is saying, we should care about a neighbor who – for whatever reason – cannot feed the family.
I’d like to think we can all bring something to that potluck.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.