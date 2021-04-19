The concern was easy to detect in Gov. Jim Justice’s countenance during his Monday pandemic press briefing where he kept coming back to a plea, while fidgeting with his mask and shaking his head, imploring citizens to go out and get vaccinated.
It wasn’t all that different from when he told us, repeatedly, to strap on a mask or to go out and get tested or to keep our distance.
Now, he was dang near begging residents to get a shot in the arm. We had to trust him, he said.
“Have I ever lied to you?” he asked rhetorically.
What has put the governor on edge, in part, is a vaccination rate for West Virginia that, once among the best in the country, has lost its footing and slid to a more middling standing – 22nd best in the U.S. as of Sunday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Now, the state’s vaccination rate was 26.6 percent, well behind the likes of New Mexico and Maine and Alaska and Conneticut and Rhode Island which, like West Virginia, are all small population states and, unlike West Virginia, all posted vaccination rates above 31 percent. They, not we, are leading the pack.
But there are also a couple of other issues we suspect are irritating the governor, and one is a whole heck of a lot easier to fix than the other.
First, as of last week, not a single player on his Greenbrier East girls high school basketball team – yes, our governor is a high school girls basketball coach – had sought or received a vaccination.
That was pretty embarrassing for the governor to have to admit.
But the tougher nut to crack is politics, and this is the monster’s shadow that could keep this state from reaching herd immunity and, in all honesty, may serve as yet another strike against the state in its efforts to attract people to come live here, to work here and to play in our mountains.
Scientists have estimated that 70 to 90 percent of the total population, anywhere, must acquire resistance to the virus to reach herd immunity. We’re a good ways out from that number despite what has been an impressive uptick of shots going into arms – about 3.2 million are given, on average, every day across the country.
But polls are suggesting that around a quarter of Americans and nearly half of Republicans are not planning to roll up their sleeves for the good of America.
In a survey by The New York Times of vaccine administration data for nearly every U.S. county, the newspaper found that both willingness to receive a vaccine and actual vaccination rates to date were lower, on average, in counties where a majority of residents voted to re-elect former President Donald J. Trump last November.
You may remember that guy, governor. He was the one whom you stood by steadfast throughout all of last year when the management of the pandemic was a catastrophic mess, leading to over 550,000 deaths. And during that entire year, not once did you – or any other West Virginia Republican, for that matter – call him out.
So, now, here is the payback for all of your obedience to a guy who won 68 percent of the state vote but could not solve a national crisis: We may be plagued with this virus for longer than any sensible person wants.
Vaccine hesitancy is highest, The Times found, in counties that are rural, and have lower income levels and college graduation rates — the same characteristics found in counties that were more likely to have supported Mr. Trump.
Whom does that sound like, governor? And, now, other than begging, what is your next move?
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald.
