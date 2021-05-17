A curious thing happened on the way to a highly scripted event this week where local tourism officials could, at long last, take the wraps off the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, pitch it to a group of travel writers as the newest shining jewel in the national park system’s glittering tiara, and kick back and start counting the tourism dollars piling up.
An arranged tour of the park for 41 members of the Freelance Council of the Society of American Travel Writers came complete with accommodations, side trips to nearby amenities like The Greenbrier resort and outdoor activities like rafting and kayaking, rock climbing and rappelling, and a quick trip through the treetops with a hair-raising run along the ziplines. There was also an introductory history lesson on how this all came to be with perspectives shared by the likes of former longtime U.S. representative Nick Rahall. All was arranged. All was in order. All had practiced their lines.
In short, tourism officials up and down the gorge were looking for bushel baskets full of positive press, spurring summer visitors to open their wallets and overwhelm the ring of the cash register.
And that, in all likelihood, is exactly what will happen.
The park is a beauty, after all, and with spring just now showing 50 shades of green all across the mountain canvas, who could resist writing a positive word or two?
Only trouble with all of that narrative was a story, written by freelancer Zack Harold for The Guardian, a globally respected news organization based in London with a credible, substantial and interesting U.S. report via a 24/7 online presence. And while Harold also doubles as managing editor for WV Living and Wonderful West Virginia magazines – not exactly your hard-hitting, investigative news outlets – his own résumé says he has written for the likes of MSN, MSN Canada, Rolling Stone, and the Washington Times, among others.
Anyway, Harold wrote a piece for The Guardian, posted May 12, that had the audacity to say that the park was not ready for the thundering herds of visitors to come. The headline: “America has a new national park but not all the locals are happy about it.”
Harold reported that there is worry up and down the gorge that the heat of the national spotlight this summer may burn a hole in valuable and lasting first impressions. You can’t help but come away believing that we simply do not have enough amenities, that bragging on our state parks – part of the pitch to the travel writers this week – is not what travelers will be coming to enjoy. They want the park, the big one. They want access and they do not want to wait in long lines for their whitewater run. They will not be coming for the Exhibition Coal Mine or Tamarack or Pipestem State Park.
They are coming for adventures in the park and a close-up look.
On top of all of that, the national parks budget isn’t exactly swimming in funds to fix all of the shortcomings – or what most certainly will be ongoing repairs with all of the new traffic.
Gene Kistler, co-owner of the outfitter Water Stone Outdoors in Fayetteville, said it pretty straight in Harold’s story.
“There’s been so little thought put into this, it’s just kind of bizarre,” Kistler said. “The national park system of the United States of America is the gold standard in the world of conservation and stewardship. I don’t want this to be the place where the brand is diminished.”
The experienced outfitter said the park has too few campgrounds, and too few trails for hikers and bikers. Already, well ahead of the summer rush, rock climbing sites are becoming overcrowded as are parking lots.
Well, OK, but there really isn’t much we can do about it now except start making plans for the future. First and foremost, we need to hit up Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito for additional funding.
And maybe a new sign or two that says, Pardon our Progress.
Come to think of it, that sounds like a pretty good marketing pitch. We are building. We are pushing forward. We are making progress. Care to come along for the ride?
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.
-------
OVERHEARD
“We can’t indulge these insane lies anymore. This is unhinged. I’m literally looking at our voter registration database on my other screen. Right now.”
Stephen Richer, the Republican official who heads the Maricopa County elections department, tore into former president Donald Trump over the weekend as “unhinged” over his support for a recount of votes in the county, which has been sponsored by GOP state legislators, and in response to Trump’s claim that the county’s entire voter registration database has been “DELETED.”