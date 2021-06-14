If you enjoy poring over numbers and charts and datapoints and demographics, all associated with measuring progress or the lack thereof in Appalachia, then it will be love at first sight with the recent release of the 11th annual update of The Appalachian Region: A Data Overview from the 2015–2019 American Community Survey.
The study, completed before the pandemic came to town and overstayed its visit, gave an encouraging outlook for the region, improving in educational attainment, higher income and reduced poverty.
But despite the gains and to no one’s surprise, Appalachia continued to lag the rest of the nation in broadband access and healthy outcomes among other key indicators.
Did I mention datapoints? The report, known as “The Chartbook,” contains more than 300,000 datapoints on Appalachia’s regional, state and county levels with comparisons to the rest of the nation.
There is much to unpack with the report, especially as it relates to Central Appalachia, smack dab where we sit here in southern West Virginia. But for now, here are some of the findings that give hope for the entire region, which runs across and through 13 states and 420 counties, from New York to Mississippi:
λ Though the region’s median household income was 82.6 percent of the U.S. figure, income increased 8 percent from 2010 through 2019, rising at least 15 percent in 59 counties.
λ The share of Appalachian residents in poverty fell two percentage points between 2010-2014 and 2015-2019.
λ Population in Southern Appalachia grew by 7.6 percent, surpassing the national average for population growth at 6.1 percent.
λ Educational attainment among Appalachia’s working-age adults improved since 2010-2014, with a rising share of residents earning a bachelor’s degree or more. Additionally, Appalachia continues to surpass national averages for attainment of associate’s degrees.
And now – you knew this was coming – despite those positive trends, the region also had multiple vulnerabilities – many of them specific to the rural reaches of Central Appalachia.
For instance:
λ The Appalachian region trends older than the nation, with persons ages 65 and over exceeding 20 percent in 236 Appalachian counties. Additionally, the percentage of Appalachians ages 65 and over with a disability is more than three percentage points higher than the national rate.
λ The percentage of working-age adults with a bachelor’s degree was 15.2 percent in Central Appalachia and 17.6 percent in rural Appalachian counties, compared to 33.5 percent for the entire U.S. Because far more workers were classified as non-college educated in these specific areas of Appalachia, there were fewer opportunities for remote working arrangements during the pandemic. As a result, the report suggests these workers could face greater difficulty in finding post-pandemic employment.
λ Though regional poverty rates have declined overall, rates have stayed the same or increased in 95 counties.
λ In 2015-2019, 78 percent of Appalachian households had a broadband internet subscription compared to 83 percent nationally. In 18 counties, subscriptions were less than 60 percent. This gap in access, even within the region itself, had an impact on residents trying to access remote work, online learning, telehealth, and more.
Like I said, there is more. Volumes more. And I will turn to it on occasion.
But I can’t help but come away from it with this gnawing little question: Why in the world would any U.S. senator or representative, especially one from West Virginia, stand in the way of legislation that would shower the region with the kind of assistance – in scope, substance and wealth – that it has never had but has long deserved?
One more data point for all of us to toss around:
λ The region’s population grew by 1.8 percent between 2010 and 2019, less than one-third the national average of 6.1 percent.
And we all know that West Virginia, all of which sits in Appalachia, backed up 3.3 percent in population this past decade – or some 62,0000 people.
And that, my friends, is a whole lot of remote workers who may or may not want to come settle here.
I mean, we do have some problems that our mountains cannot hide.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.
------
NUMBERS
8,100-plus
Through the first five months of 2021, gunfire killed more than 8,100 people in the United States, about 54 lives lost per day, according to a Washington Post analysis of data from the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit research organization. That’s 14 more deaths per day than the average toll during the same period of the previous six years. Source: The Washington Post