How far have Covid-19 transmissions retreated in West Virginia? In all of June, the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources counted 100 cases – total. Back in the bad old black and white movie of January, the state was ringing up well north of 1,000 cases a day. Beckley, itself, recorded 105 newly confirmed cases on January 8.
Now? In the first 18 days of July, the state has put up just 22 Covid cases. If my math is correct, that is just a hair more than one case a day – for the entire state.
Those are the kind of numbers that get your hopes up, that feed optimism that the kids will get back to schooling full time and our athletes will be playing their games with confidence that their schedule will not be interrupted.
And then we get slapped up side the head with this rude news first thing Monday morning from the DHHR: Confirmed active cases of Covid-19 in West Virginia jumped by nearly 13 percent in the past week, climbing from 971 last Monday to 1,115 in Monday’s DHHR report.
The daily positive test rate spiked to 3.51 percent on Sunday, according to the DHHR, the first time it had climbed above 3 percent since June 6.
But we knew it was coming, didn’t we. We just can’t stand enough of a good thing.
The Mountain State is not alone in adding more cases to its overall tally and picking up the pace simultaneously. But the state is a bit of an outlier – in a positive regard. Case numbers are climbing across most of the country, up 140 percent over the past four days, according to The New York Times database, as the Delta variant spreads among unvaccinated people.
Here in West Virginia? Up 36 percent at the same time.
Not ideal, clearly. Nothing deserving a gold medal at the Olympics. I mean, in our fever dreams we want those numbers to fall through the floorboards. But in other states, like here, where the per capita rate of vaccinations is low – typically in rural and poorer states that voted Republican in 2020 – the transmission of the disease is high. By way of example, Alabama’s and Tennessee’s rates of case increase are 310 percent and 340 percent respectively. By comparison, West Virginia looks like the favored child.
Vaccinations across the country – including here at home – have hit a hurdle. At the front end of the vaccination effort when people were sprinting to the nearest vaccination event, the country was administering upward of 3.3 million shots a day. Now it’s more like a 100-meter mosey – 550,000 vaccinations a day.
See what happened to the markets on Monday? Yes, people are a tad jittery thinking about the effect this all will have in the economy. I mean, what we have here is an increase in confirmed Covid-19 cases in every state, millions of unvaccinated Americans and a highly contagious virus variant spreading rapidly – and with greater force than its predecessors.
What in God’s green earth did we think would happen?
About 186 million Americans have received at least one dose of a vaccine, but another 90 million eligible Americans have not. Here in West Virginia, only 48.5 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated.
Across the pond in England, nearly all lockdown restrictions were lifted on Monday – Freedom Day, they were calling it – despite a rise in Covid-19 cases. This in a country that has had about 67.8 percent of adults, or just over half the total population, receive two vaccine doses – about the same as we here in the states. Prime Minister Boris Johnson – exposed – has been forced into self-isolation.
And just as a very subdued version of the Summer Olympics – no spectators allowed – is set to open later this week, Covid-19 cases have already been diagnosed throughout Olympic Village and within Team USA.
Clearly, this disease has not had its fill just yet and we mere mortals are struggling with practicing appropriate behavior – like rolling up a sleeve and getting a shot – for an exit from isolation back into the fast lane.
With vaccinations in the U.S. and West Virginia well below levels that would assure herd immunity, the Olympics may not be the only event – sporting or otherwise – that finds a challenging run ahead.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.