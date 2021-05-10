It’s not just the messy embroglio that we can all see and hear regarding Rep. Liz Cheney’s future, if any, in House leadership that threatens the Republican Party from within. It’s not just a full-throated obeyance and servitude to former president Donald Trump despite his continued fabricated stories about voting fraud, nor just the potential legal jeopardy he faces in both civil and criminal courts. Most concerning, long-term for the GOP, are the demographic shifts breaking across its electoral pathway back to the White House. Those should be creating more than a few beads of sweat to form on the furrowed brow of both the Trumpists on the far right and the party faithful back somewhere toward the center.
The demographic trendlines are not encouraging for Republicans – further exacerbated if the GOP keeps its current bearing. But we kind of knew this day was coming, right?
In a newly released report on the 2020 election, the Democratic data firm Catalist, using a complex set of deep dive assessments that lean on a detailed collection of voter data going back as far as 2008, found that the percentage of white voters is in decline while the percentages of Black, Latino and Asian voters are on the incline. No big shocker, there. But the degree to which it happened in 2020?
Clutch your pearls.
The statistical breakdown quite clearly leads one to ask why in the world Republicans would nominate Trump to run again in 2024.
And yet by all indications, they would. And by every indication, he will.
A concern for Democrats? Can they mount a massive turnout similar to what we saw last November? Because they just may need it.
So, here are the highlights of the study, which, because it is a Democratic data firm, must be read with a few grains of salt:
λ Perhaps the most jaw-dropping aspect of the election was the huge turnout, the largest as a share of the eligible population since the 19th Amendment to the Constitution became law in 1920, which roughly doubled the size of the electorate by giving women the right to vote.
Congratulatiopns, American voters, you set records.
Last fall, President Trump received 74.2 million votes – more than any contestant for that high office had ever received previously. Only Biden topped him with 81.2 million votes. That is a margin of 7 million, just in case anyone asks.
λ More white Americans voted than ever before, but their numbers are sliding proportionately as the voting population continues to grow more diverse. That is a steady development that is expected to continue well into the future and eventually turn the country’s whites into a minority race.
λ Forget about the future at your own peril, Republicans, but racial diversity counts right now in America and it is taking sides with the Democrats. Roughly 4 in 10 of Biden’s votes came from people of color.
Turnout among Latino voters was up 31 percent compared with 2016, and Asian turnout increased 39 percent, according to Catalist’s estimates. As a result, the Latino share of the 2020 electorate ticked up a full percentage point to 10 percent.
Turnout among Black voters, which was already high, increased by 14 percent, according to the study. That’s just slightly more than the rate by which the overall electorate grew, which meant Black voters remained at 12 percent of the total.
λ President Donald Trump’s voters, by contrast, were overwhelmingly white, 85 percent, according to the report’s estimates, with just 15 percent coming from people of color, mostly Latinos.
The upside for the GOP, here, is that white voters are by far the largest racial group in the electorate. The downside for Republicans? The share of the white vote is on the decline – from 77 percent in 2008 to 72 percent last November.
λ Joe Biden won the election because of a high turnout among voters of color, increased support among white voters with college degrees, and, at least, a pause in declining support for Democrats among white voters without degrees.
A growing part of the Democrats coalition are those white voters with college educations, especially those in the suburbs. Those voters swung sharply against Trump in the 2018 midterm election and stayed on the Democratic side of the ballot in 2020.
In 2016, Trump was able to win, narrowly, by boosting the Republican share of non-college white voters. In 2020, with their ranks continuing to shrink relative to the overall population, he was able to stay in contention by improving his vote share among Latinos and, to a lesser extent, among Black voters. Yes, that confused Democrats.
Here is the problem for the GOP: The trends toward a more educated and more racially diverse electorate will continue for years. Right now, those folks are finding reason to vote for Democrats. Go ahead and pass all the restrictive voting bills you want, but that is just a finger in the dam.
Meanwhile, the water continues to rise.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.