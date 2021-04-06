It’s never a good sign when the state’s public health director decides that time has arrived for a more aggressive Covid-19 testing deployment in your neck of the woods. But that’s exactly what happened Monday when Beckley’s very own Dr. Ayne Amjad, the state health officer, announced five testing clinics in Raleigh County and three more just up the road in Fayette County.
The acceleration of cases in Raleigh is especially concerning given its status as the regional hub of commerce, shopping, health care, entertainment and criminal justice while simultaneously being home to more fast food restaurants than you can shake a chicken sandwich at.
People congregate here, hang out and, apparently, serve as able body hosts for Covid-19.
Four weeks ago, the county counted 99 Covid-19 cases, and then – the very next week – the caseload jumped to 225. This past week, the count continued to rise, coming in at 288 – nearly three times the count of just a month ago.
What’s the cause?
Well, the governor’s team is acting all surprised and pointing a finger at our public schools, which are in fact – and to no one’s surprise – showing increased counts of Covid among its various populations, especially those student athletes who are on one team or another.
Amjad said during Monday morning’s pandemic briefing that there are 53 school outbreaks around the state.
Back when state officials were trying to find a way to appease the governor, who was chomping at the bit to get the kids back to school, Dr. Clay Marsh, who carries the title of Covid-19 czar, spoke during the state Board of Education’s meeting when its members were figuring out a “go” date and appropriate protocols when – always when, not if – an outbreak would happen. And this is what Marsh said: “Early in the pandemic we thought school transmission was closely tied to community transmission rates. We’ve since learned this is not correct. We are finding that when mitigations are followed, schools are among the safest places for our children.”
Ahem.
That was then. This is now. On Monday, Marsh said that the state has seen at least 100 of the UK variant Covid cases, which is more prone to hit the younger population. It can pose more danger, too.
“The UK variant is predicted to be the dominant variant in all states within the next few weeks,” Marsh said.
The UK variant, Marsh said, is targeting younger people, making them sick and putting them in the hospital.
Back then, before this latest statistical dump, the kids went back to school on March 3, for five days a week, just as if nothing was in the air. That was the whole vibe coming from Marsh and the pandemic team. What, us worry?
And, for context, that first week of school there were a reported 87 Covid cases in Raleigh County.
Now, 288 – and Marsh is running around with his hair on fire.
For the record, not all of the gain in cases is happening in our schools. Contrary to the narrative Dr. Czar was pitching back in late February, the story Gov. Justice told today was spot on: Our numbers across the board are up.
And that is exactly right.
Seemed to us way back when that there was but one way forward. With vaccines in the pipeline, the governor and his team could have slowed the return to school until after a statewide vaccination program inoculated every kid.
Well, every kid whose parent would let that happen.
And there is yet another fly in the ointment on this long journey back to normal.
