As if our politicians and favorite baseball teams don’t give us enough to worry about, the pandemic lingers. Well, not everyone worries and some have been out and about through it all without a mask or a care in the world. And some worry more than they should and remain in isolation – even after taking a couple shots for the team.
Me? I am somewhere in between though I’d be a lot happier today if a Giants’ pitcher had made one pitch just a little farther off the plate yesterday. Instead of craning their necks to watch the arc of a two-run homer into the cheap seats, my boys could have been celebrating a sweep of the Cubbies – the In-Laws-favorite team.
Ah, well, we took three of four in the series though there was no dessert with dinner at home.
The good news on the coronavirus front is that the number of active Covid-19 cases in the state has fallen to about 3,500 – way below the 29,000 recorded in the early days of January. In that regard, summer, even with all of this rain and postponed ball games, sure feels a whole lot better than those cold, dark and snowy days of winter.
Other coronavirus stats for the state continue to go sideways if not down. According to the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), the number of patients hospitalized for Covid was 178 on Friday, and that showed a downward trend in recent weeks even though the number had touched 151 on March 12. The same kind of plotted trend line is apparent with the number of people on ventilator support and those in intensive care units – somewhat sideways, somewhat down, definitely not up, nor as high as what they once were.
Still, please be careful as you go out and about. The state, according to a New York Times database, is logging 8 daily cases per 100,000 population per day – so, yeah, not so many to wrap yourself in a plastic bubble, but still one of the highest rates in the country behind only Wyoming (12) and Colorado (10) and tied with Washington and Nevada – for what that statistical comparison is worth.
Leading all states? Vermont – at less than 1 case per 100,000 people. And, yes, you would be correct to remember that Vermont also leads all states in the number of people who have been vaccinated.
Not so much in West Virginia. According to the DHHR’s number Monday morning, 52 percent of all state residents had received at least one vaccine dose while 42.1 percent were fully vaccinated. And that remains at odds with the CDC count, which has 34.1 percent of the state’s residents fully vaccinated.
Why the number is off, let alone so far off, I have no idea. But the state is trailing almost all others. And I am sure that staffing levels at county health departments around the state have something to do with the accuracy of the numbers being suspect.
It is no secret – documented, actually – that the state has cut public health support over the years. In a state that leads much of the nation in the incidence of diabetes, obesity, cancer, heart disease and opioid drug overdose deaths, funding for basic and local public health services has been cut from $20 million in 2010 to $14.2 million in 2021. It was as high as $18.1 million in 2016.
According to an analysis by Rhonda Rogombe of the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy, these cuts have resulted in the loss of over 250 full-time public health jobs between 2007 and 2019, a 29 percent reduction in the state’s public health workforce.
Why our legislators would do that, I have no idea, but I would suggest that they were shortsighted. May as well ask why they would make it difficult, if not impossible, for county health departments to offer harm reduction programs as they did this past legislative session.
It would be hard to believe that they are as heartless as the stats would make them out to be, that they don’t seem to care all that much about some poor stiff, down on his luck, shooting up with a contaminated needle in a public park.
Experts believe that with the nation’s health care attention diverted to Covid this past year, progress in the fight against HIV has been halted – and may be losing ground.
As recently as 2014, only 12.5 percent of HIV cases in West Virginia were the result of intravenous drug use. By 2019, 64.2 percent were, according to state health department data.
Yes, the pandemic seems headed for the exits, and that is something to celebrate.
With federal assistance flooding state and local budgets, it is a good time to take account of where we are with our public health services – and to do better than what we have.
Because we know we can – and must.
For the sake of the team.
