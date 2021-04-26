A sign that travel is on the comeback, gasoline demand in the U.S. this past week recorded its second highest number since mid-March of last year, just as the spread of Covid-19 was making its way into most of American life. Then, we were keeping the car parked, not going to the workplace and certainly not the gas station. We were planning only a few calculated trips to the grocery for the coming month. Now, motorists are filling up and doing so more often. Americans have been cooped up for too long and just have to get out of the house, it seems.
That guy at the grocery who can’t seem to wear his mask over both his mouth and nose? Not such a bother now that vaccinations are spreading.
Travel? By all means, one of our favorite activities.
And yet, as vaccinations have slowed to a relative 50-meter mosey here in the Mountain State, I’m not sure we are properly packed for the journey.
Along with your Master card and Visa, do you have your vaccine certificate? Well, it is a thing. Has been for over a century. And you may need one just to get into private venues for sports, concerts, theatrical performances and more.
Consider them as, potentially, a new currency for health, and the only way to get one – unless you want to go the illegal route with a manufactured “fake ID” – is to get a vaccination.
But, yes, big-time travelers, those eyeing foreign ports of call, got some good news on Sunday when the head of the European Union said Americans would be able to visit this coming summer, but only if they have been vaccinated.
Because we Yanks were absolutely the worst at managing the spread and transmission of the disease – we led the entire world in the number of people who had been infected by the virus and killed by it, too – the EU closed its American gates last year to trans-Atlantic travel.
But now that America has flipped the switch and seen the light – with the exception of a few well-documented dark corners of the country – the pace of vaccination in the United States has been impressive and, well, Europe is eager to have some American coin dropping like pennies from heaven at their tourist traps.
Talks have advanced on how the EU can make vaccine certificates acceptable as proof of immunity for visitors.
Part of the calculus is herd immunity for any country, and to get there, 70 percent – the figure I am hearing most often, these days – of the population must be inoculated. The U.S. is on track to reach that level by mid-June.
Here in West Virginia? Yeah, well, good luck with that.
Not that a whole boatload of people had signed up for tours abroad, and not that that is a driving motivation to roll up our collective sleeve.
But good golly, Miss Molly, we sure seem to be throwing up a lot of dusty ol’ rationalizations to avoid getting a simple pair of shots in the arm.
As you recognize, this is not a whole lot different than what we experienced when Gov. Justice first told us – before pleading with us and then ordering us – to strap on a mask when we were out in public. You would have thought that he had stripped every liberty away from all freedom-loving patriots without just cause – not that the deaths of over 572,000 fellow Americans are not proof that such measures were needed. And boy, did people complain even while grandma and grandpa – or was it cousin Ernie who was just a wee bit obese like an unhealthy slice of the population hereabouts – were hooked up to a ventilator in the ICU, gasping for breath.
So, as such, here we are again, West Virginia, this time hanging out around the 50 percent mark of those in the eligible population who have been vaccinated, and it looks like we’re going to have to drag some dead weight across the finish line once again.
The governor got serious on Monday, throwing cash at the kids – offering a $100 savings bond (redeemable in future years for far more than a single Benjamin) to any and all kids, age 16 to 35, who would step up and get the shots. Doing his white board calculations, Big Jim figured he needs 275,000 of 380,000 in that age group to put the state on its way to 70 percent of total population inoculation.
Me? I ain’t waiting on that guy at the grocery store. I am working on my Covid diet, walking a bit more every week and bookmarking destinations, near and far. Yes, ballparks are in my future.
NUMBERS
60 million
President Biden intends to make up to 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine available to other countries, so long as federal regulators deem the doses safe, officials said Monday. The announcement came after Mr. Biden spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and the two pledged to “work closely together in the fight against Covid-19.”
Source: New York Times