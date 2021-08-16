Gov. Jim Justice is not placating both sides of the mask mandate debate, as he said at Monday’s press conference. He is appeasing but one side, a majority of whom feel it is some sort of an affront to personal freedom rather than what it is – a practical and reasoned response to disrupting the transmission of Covid-19 and stopping the pandemic monster that has killed about 620,000 people in the U.S. and almost 3,000 here in the Mountain State.
He is not appealing to common sense, but rather playing to a distinct minority of citizens in this state, many of whom will never, ever get a vaccine or wear a mask, come hell or high water.
So why play to that crowd? And why forsake those who chose safety for one and all, who stepped forward to get vaccinated? Of those eligible to take the shot, nearly 900,000 – 57.4 percent of the population – have rolled up a sleeve and taken the jab. Their numbers are growing. They now see the warning stats on the board and reach for their masks again, strapping them on voluntarily when they are out in public. If everyone had behaved as such all along, we would have been gifted with the glowing light of herd immunity long before sundown and would not be suffering yet another surge in confirmed cases in what seems to be our eternal darkness.
We all know where this is headed. We know the road ahead because we have walked it, flashlight in hand.
Schools will be in lockdown in fairly short order. Theatrical performances will be sidelined again and high school athletic contests will be postponed and then canceled all because a governor could not say, yes, anyone who enters a school shall wear a mask, and anyone who enters a school who is not vaccinated shall be tested every third day.
Would such a directive get people riled up? Some, yes. But the majority will wonder aloud, what in God’s name took so long?
Either we believe in science and know that vaccines for Covid-19 are highly effective and masks do, in fact, help prevent transmission of the misery, or we are prepared to jettison reason for a self-serving claim of individual liberty.
Got news for you: The sooner the great majority of us get vaccinated, the sooner we strap on a mask in our schools, then the sooner we all will taste the freedom of movement, to go about our business as we once enjoyed.
Truth.
Now? For some reason we are cowed, weak in the knees. The opponent is too big, too strong. It is easier to acquiesce, to give in.
And, here, as he said Monday at a press briefing, is where the governor is correct: “We’re going to have more people die. That’s all there is to it.”
Indeed.
Should we cut Justice some slack? When considering whether to reimpose restrictions, other governors and public health officials are watching their step, too, not wanting to smash toes and offend. But here’s the thing: The country is experiencing twice as many new daily virus cases compared with last August. And in the midst of that, because we are tired and more apt to throw caution to the wind, state fairs and football games and music festivals are on the calendar. In most places, like here in West Virginia, people have been largely left to decide for themselves whether to start wearing masks again or change the ways they work, socialize and vacation – regardless of the science.
And where did that get us? At a 9.14 percent positive test rate on Sunday – 1 in every 11 people testing for the virus coming up positive.
Sadly, I suspect that Covid-19 will never retreat forever into the depths of some dank and dark well.
Herd immunity is no longer a possibility.
The virus will, over and over again, mutate – perhaps into some genetic sequence creating an even more aggressive and deadly variant than Delta.
A summer that had started out on a hopeful note is ending with a long, cold winter clearly in sight.
The beast is here to stay because we did not plunge a stake into its heart.
We lacked courage.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.