Experience can change a person, providing an up-close and personal look at – as an example – the workings of government and all the good and bad that it can do, respectively, in the right and wrong hands. I would like to think that there is no challenge too big for a country such as ours, rich in resources, intellect and ingenuity, or a political intransigence too set to stone to move to the side of the road for the advancement of society or, as we might call it, life here on earth in the here and now.
All of that, as the daily news offers up on a platter, is being put to the test. The myriad issues that our country and our state are facing simultaneously are not calling from the curb for attention, they are burning down the front door.
As reported on Monday by Brad McElhinny of MetroNews, Bray Cary – a former media executive, conservative talk show host and Gov. Jim Justice’s right-hand man – said that, yes, he has left state government. Happened a couple of weeks ago.
But in a remarkable interview, Cary said the time at the governor’s side had changed him.
Going into the job, “I thought there was unlimited waste in government and I didn’t realize how desperate so many people are in West Virginia that makes government their only hope to exist,” Cary said.
“For me, those three and a half years of public service really changed my perspective on the role of government and the importance of government but also recognizing that sometimes we overlook the real need that exists in this state.”
That Cary’s move comes at roughly the same time that House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, announced the formation of a workgroup dedicated to using every tool at West Virginia’s disposal to help reduce hunger is refreshing if not oddly coincidental.
Has there been an awakening among the political movers and shakers in our state as to the power of government to fix what is broken? To move a needle that has been stuck for decades?
Or, more cynically, was that last session of the Legislature, with Republican supermajorities in both houses, so toxic with terrible legislation that some in the GOP are trying now to make amends?
In West Virginia, hunger is a tall order – and one that has been ignored for too long.
According to the most recent U.S. Census’ Household Pulse Survey, 11.8 percent of West Virginia households – roughly one in nine – reported food scarcity between June 9 to 21. The average rate across the country was 9.7 percent.
More concerning, the percentage stood at an alarming 20 percent in late May into early June – when looking only at families with children.
That is one in five.
We have known for awhile, now, that we have systemic and generational issues in West Virginia with abject poverty and hunger, both contributing to a wide range of poor physical and mental health outcomes from diabetes to obesity to heart disease to cancers to depression to despair to drug addiction.
Just last year, the state counted a record number of drug overdose deaths.
But we also know that solutions exist. We know because we have the research that says hungry children have lower math scores and are more likely to repeat a grade, come to school late or miss school entirely. We also know that when kids have breakfast, they perform better in school.
Amid such news, research and piles of sociological and lifestyle statistics, it is heartening to hear a conservative but pragmatic Republican, in a position of power, talk about addressing hunger in this state. It is eye-opening to hear the governor’s former right-hand man talk like this: “Probably the biggest thing that’s happened to me in the last several years of serving in state government is understanding how critical state government is to the people of West Virginia, particularly the people who are in desperate shape in terms of prosperity and jobs and hope – and how important the workers are and the great job people in state government do,” Cary told McElhinny.
“It’s something that I think many people outside of government have a bad image of government and once they’re inside they’ll see what great things they do.”
My reading? Both Cary and Hanshaw are talking about positioning government in a more progressive posture to tackle more that confronts us.
The need here is real and it is no small thing. You don’t have to drive far to see it in the faces of the weary and worn – or note that shadowy figures are approaching the front of the house, a box of matches and gas can in hand.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.