As we have been reporting, the number of confirmed Covid cases in the state – along with other statistics associated with transmission of the virus and the pain and misery it has brought – has been and continues to be on the rise. Not that Gov. Jim Justice just took notice, but he was pretty straightforward and serious with his advice at Monday’s pandemic briefing.
It was as if he were saying that the slow but persistent advance of the virus was worth paying attention to – all of a sudden.
“I plead with you to go get vaccinated. I plead with you to wear your mask,” he said.
What the governor did not mention, nor would he, is that he pushed to get our school children back in classrooms five days a week in early February when the virus was raging at its worst.
And then, just a few weeks later, Big Jim – who, you know, owns a few restaurants and bars at The Greenbrier resort – lifted restrictions on bars and restaurants, permitting them to use 100 percent of their seating capacity provided they could maintain social distancing.
There were no state Covid police captains, tape measure in hand, checking the distance between diners and bar patrons. I am aware of no official state reports that had to be filed by each and every restaurant. No word on whether the governor’s worthless mask mandate – or is it just a suggestion, now? – is being followed universally or only in his imagination.
What we do know – as the state Department of Health and Human Resources has documented – is that just about a week after we could crowd into our favorite restaurant, the Covid numbers turned north. Again.
Any epidemiologist worth a lab jacket could have predicted that.
So now, this is where we stand: One month and a few days after the governor took his executive action, the number of active cases in the state touched 7,470 on Sunday. Now, that is far better – by a long shot – than the 29,257 poor souls who were on that list on Jan. 10. But almost exactly one month ago to the day, on March 12, active cases totaled 5,157, and they have been up every single day since.
Doing the math, the increase in cases is 2,313 – a 45 percent jump.
Almost all other relevant Covid numbers reflect the same phenomenon.
The daily positive test rate result rose to 6.79 percent in the DHHR’s Monday report – only the second time it has registered above 6.0 since, yes, about one month ago.
Also, hospitalizations were at 271, up from 151 on March 12, and the number of patients in intensive care units was at 82, up from 40 on March 6.
The governor on Monday urged West Virginians to get vaccinated.
That’s great advice.
Not sure what he would recommend for our dining pleasure, but I hear the Colorado Lamb Chops at The Greenbrier’s Prime 44 West are to die for.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald.
To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.
------
Overheard
“A Midsummer Classic with COVID-19 conditions across the country at a level allowing for a full house along with a great tribute to Hank Aaron from MLB are the two things I care most about seeing. Of course, a Home Run Derby in the summer at Coors will be more interesting than the game.”
— ESPN major league baseball reporter Jesse Rogers discussing what he looks forward to the most now that the All-Star game has been moved to altitude at Coors Field in Denver.