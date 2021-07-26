For the record, approximately 620,000 soldiers – Northern and Southern casualties combined – died from combat, accident, starvation and disease during the four years of the Civil War, according to an 1889 study. As I write this on Monday night, 610,947 people have died from Covid-19 in the United States over the course of about 17 months, according to the database kept by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
With the Delta variant of the coronavirus making its highly infectious rounds and with hesitancy and refusal digging in their heels, with cases sharply rising fourfold across the country in the past month, we are, as a country, in a rough patch once again – and are certain to top the number of deaths recorded on the battlefield of that most terrible of wars nearly two centuries ago.
We all know the pandemic, from the very beginning, did not have to be this bad. Even now, for crying out loud, the United States has enough vaccines on hand to fully inoculate each and every one of its some 325 million people. And yet, the U.S. also has the second highest rate of vaccine hesitancy – second only to Russia. As a result, the percentage of the nation’s population that is completely inoculated is less than half, 49 percent.
In that environment, where the country is a long day’s drive and then some from reaching herd immunity, it won’t take long for the aggressive and dangerous Delta variant to circulate, claim lives, put others at risk, and then spin off yet another mutation – perhaps even more deadly, perhaps even more efficient in being transmitted to vulnerable and stubborn people, and perhaps resistant itself to what vaccines we are using.
Yes, that is possible.
And if you are not vaccinated, you are among the most vulnerable if not the stubborn. This variant is coming for the unprotected. It is one of the most infectious respiratory viruses our scientists have known.
I was not surprised on Monday when news arrived that California, the country’s most populous state, and New York, the country’s largest city, both announced that they would require hundreds of thousands of government workers to get inoculations – or face weekly testing.
Nor was I shocked when a group of nearly 60 major medical organizations, including the American Medical Association and the American Nurses Association, issued a statement calling for mandatory vaccination of health care workers.
I will not be surprised, either, when other states and governmental offices, organizations and big businesses, concerned about the general health and well-being of the public and their own employees, get in line.
The Department of Veterans Affairs, by way of example, became the first federal agency to require vaccinations by announcing later on Monday that all 115,000 of its frontline health care workers must receive a coronavirus inoculation in the next two months or face possible termination.
This is all coming to the fore not just because of the health implications of letting the Delta variant run roughshod over an unprotected nation – about 50 percent of the U.S. population has been fully inoculated, well short of herd immunity – but also because many are growing impatient and want to see some authority exercised in the name of effective governance, medical ethics and common sense.
As Gov. Gavin Newsom, a California Democrat, said Monday, “We are exhausted by the right-wing echo chamber that has been perpetuating misinformation around the vaccine and its efficacy and safety. We are exhausted by its politicization of this pandemic, and that includes mask wearing that has been equated to the Holocaust. It’s disgraceful, it’s unconscionable and it needs to be called out.”
Our governor?
Well, Gov. Jim Justice was probably resting up for his next scheduled “Do It for Babydog” marketing trip on Wednesday where he gets to hand out the keys to new trucks and a $1 million check to some lucky pandemic lottery winner.
Nothing like having fun and games and give-aways during a pandemic that has claimed nearly 3,000 lives in the state you govern.
In a run-up to the school year when we need our kids back in the classroom and participating in extracurriculars, we need to have more of a plan than shrugging our shoulders and doing nothing.
Right now would be a good time for bold and courageous leadership – instead of a governor who simply mugs, with his dog, for the cameras.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.