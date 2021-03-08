House Democrats will vote one last time on the generous $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill on Wednesday with enough time left on the clock for President Joe Biden to sign it before the week is out.
On Thursday, Biden will take the opportunity to deliver his first prime-time address of his presidency. According to reports, the president will look back on the year since the adoption of measures to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Given that Covid-19 has killed 525,000 Americans and battered the economy, the president will probably focus on the challenges ahead even as he notes some stirring successes of late.
With his relief bill finished on schedule, with pandemic numbers looking more promising and with a substantial uptick in the number of vaccine doses coming available and going into arms even as we speak, and with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday giving its blessing to small gatherings of people who have been inoculated, all systems are ready for takeoff.
Biden will deliver his comments a year to the day since the coronavirus was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization, and a year to the night after former President Donald Trump delivered a serious and somber address from the Oval Office after initially dismissing the virus as a minor problem.
This all adds up to a significant legislative and political win for the new administration right out of the gate.
Still, with one crisis after another knocking at his Oval Office door, Biden does not have the luxury of celebrating any victories – at least not for long.
Already, politicos and pundits on Capitol Hill are handicapping what the president will take up next. With positive polling attached to his handling of the Covid-19 crisis and the rollout of the three vaccines coupled with the Democrats’ discipline in moving pandemic relief legislation through the narrow margins of the House and Senate, the president has built up some populist political capital.
Given the political pitfalls of comprehensive immigration and how climate change cannot be narrowly or simply addressed, I would not be surprised if the president turns next to infrastructure, where he should be able to find common ground with some on the Republican side of the aisle, including Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV, who has been chirping about a lack of bipartisanship while not moving an inch from her assigned square.
But who doesn’t like infrastructure? Who doesn’t like new roads, new bridges, new sewer and water systems and a new and improved energy grid?
And who does not want to tackle climate change?
Yes, that last one will be a hard sell – at least for Republicans – but it is an absolutely necessary part of any infrastructure conversation. If we are building out our country, then engineering all of these improvements will have to account for the science of climate change so those new bridges and roads are not washed out by the next big storm.
And, yes, we have to erase our carbon footprint – somehow, some way.
General Motors is leading the way in auto manufacturing, recently announcing plans to move to an all-electric future, with a commitment to designing and manufacturing 30 new global electric vehicle models by 2025 and phasing out the internal combustion engine by 2035.
Seems like only tomorrow.
To make this work, to get enough buy-in, the White House, no matter how it decides to proceed, will have to make sure there are new jobs in renewable energy and in infrastructure, that they come fast and that they pay well, and that there is a substantial role for the people who helped build this country the last time around – our miners and our steel workers.
If Biden and his team can frame the debate in those bread and butter terms, he has a shot.
And then, of course, he will have to make it all happen. And that will make this pandemic bill look like a walk in the park.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald.
To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.