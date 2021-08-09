Of course, just as more colleges and universities across the country are requiring proof of vaccination before students are allowed to step foot on campus, there are bad faith schemers making plans to separate poor schmucks from their bucks by creating and selling fake vaccination cards.
God bless America, land of the free, home of the brave, and morass of the immoral and ethically challenged muckety-mucks, rising out of the stink of fear and loathing to scam a fellow countryman and put lives at risk for the sake of, what, a couple of beers?
At a time when we need the knowledgeable, courageous and caring to step forward and say, yes, indeed, you – teacher, student and administrator – shall get vaccinated before entering a classroom, and you shall wear a mask, too, we have far too many people – though a decided minority – trying to drag one and all in the opposite and dangerous direction.
Yes, there are exceptions to every rule. But they are and should be few and far between.
Here in West Virginia on Monday, statistics revealed more than 4,000 newly confirmed active cases of Covid-19; an 8.14 positive test rate, the highest that metric has been since the bad old days of January; the highest numbers since spring for hospitalizations (217), intensive care unit patients (70) and patients on assisted breathing courtesy of an uncomfortable intubation (29).
And yet we have people arguing against mask mandates for public schools and resisting vaccinations because of their personal freedom to choose.
Well, that call for freedom will sound like a whimper when a medical professional invades your personal space and jams a tube down your throat just so that you may breathe.
And yet the evidence is right here in front of one and all. Covid-related deaths in this recent spike have been increasing more slowly than cases. Why? Well, 80 percent of Americans 65 and older (79 percent of West Virginians) – among the most vulnerable – have been fully vaccinated. And that right there is your proof that the vaccinations work.
Listen, I am not trying to shame anyone into rolling up a sleeve or slipping on a mask. I just don’t want a vocal minority dictating rules of the road during a pandemic that has already claimed 616,000 lives in the United States. That is the result of a delayed response to the spread of Covid-19 last year and a dismissive attitude of just how bad it could get.
And now, all of these months and deaths and confirmed cases later, we have more delay and deny courtesy of folks who couldn’t care less about anyone else’s welfare.
Well, we saw what came of all of that back in January when upward of 3,000 people were dying in the states each and every day. And now, as vaccination efforts have stalled, Covid-19 saw an opening and rushed back in – sending a more aggressive variant, Delta, to lead the charge.
Did you know that, now, for the first time since February, the United States is averaging more than 100,000 new cases a day? In the Mountain State, over the course of the past five days, the Department of Health and Human Resources has counted 1,842 new confirmed cases – about 370 a day.
My guess, that number is about to shoot up.
At a pandemic press briefing on Monday, Gov. Jim Justice was as glum and as grim as he was back in January when he was trying to order kids back into school just when the virus was raging at its very worst.
Well, here we are again.
The governor admitted, in the face of facts, that the spread of the disease was likely to get worse before it gets better.
Just don’t expect any mask mandate from him.
Meanwhile, the state’s color-coded County Alert System map – once used to tell school officials across the state’s 55 districts whether they could be holding in-person classes or if they should be adopting remote learning protocols – was ablaze in color, just in time for fall.
In southern West Virginia, two counties – Wyoming and McDowell – are in red, indicative of the highest rate of Covid transmission. One step back is Raleigh in orange. Mercer, Fayette and Nicholas are in gold while Greenbrier and Monroe counties are in yellow just north of Summers County in green, the category with the lowest rate of transmission.
Looking at the numbers, having witnessed the despair, and having read the science, I will never understand why there are so many who would go out of their way to put a fellow citizen at risk.
There’s just too much information that contradicts their stubborn self-indulgence.
Well, enough of that.
Don’t want to get a vaccination? Fine, you will be tested every third day. Going into a crowded public space like an elementary school? Wear a mask.
I fear we are on the cusp of heading into yet another dark place, uncaring for those we put at risk.
Future societies will not look kindly upon us.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.