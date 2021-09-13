Before we get in over our heads in yet another ill-conceived, knee-jerk federal lawsuit – yes, I am talking to you, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey – arguing that we should or should not have vaccine directives, let’s get a couple of things straight. First, what President Joe Biden is calling for – an emergency rule to require all companies with 100 or more employees to ensure their workforces are fully vaccinated or show a negative test at least once a week – is neither overreach by the federal government nor a mandate.
Those employees – some 80 million – can get a vaccine or not. Their choice. If they choose not to, then they get tested weekly. Of course it would make sense for all to get vaccinated because that is the road back to what we once called normal – and sanity, I might add – and it would forgo the misery just over the next horizon. Yes, it is coming.
So, no. Not a mandate but a freedom to choose – one way or the other. Very American.
Second, check out Section 361 of the Public Health Service Act. It directs the nation’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the Health and Human Services Department to take necessary steps “to prevent the introduction, transmission, or spread of communicable diseases” from other countries and inside our own borders, too, from within one state and between them as well.
So, again, it is a rule already on the books. As such, Biden is not executing a federal overreach, as claimed by the likes of Morrissey and Gov. Jim Justice, but leveraging a rule to the advantage, protection and promotion of public health, just as a leader should in the middle of a pandemic that has killed 661,492 people in the United States and is cutting short 1,648 lives on average each and every day.
For the record, more than half of Americans say they support businesses requiring proof of vaccination to return to the office, according to a CNN poll published Monday. But why pay attention to the majority opinion at this stage when acquiescing to minority concerns and medieval medical solutions seems to be going so swimmingly. Right?
This dang thing – my new laboratory term for the coronavirus – seems to be on constant replay. As such it would be good if we took our hands out of our pockets, grabbed a hold of proven strategies and forced it into permanent isolation. This country did that with smallpox – destroyed by an unprecedented global immunization campaign.
But that was back when medicine and science were respected, trusted and not used as political footballs.
I suppose we can continue walking this new path, whistling past the graveyard, and watch as our numbers grow worse – as they are.
But why not try something rational rather than a grand giveaway of cars and trucks and everything else under the sun in a failed and embarrassing cheerleading stunt to rally folks to get a shot in the arm? The Delta variant couldn’t care less about shiny new objects. But a vaccine? Yes, that will get its attention.
As long as we do not take a more tactical, serious, medical approach to ending the pain, Monday’s report by the Department of Health and Human Resources may be the best of what we see for a while.
The numbers: 31 more West Virginians turned up dead over the weekend from Covid-related complications and 27,607 friends, family and neighbors – closing in on the 29,000 of last winter – were active with the infection.
As Gov. Justice has said at previous press conferences and as unfortunate as it is, a bunch of those folks are going to end up on a cold slab in a local mortuary. How do we know? Well, as of Monday morning, 162 people across the state were on ventilator support (the last line of treatment), 267 were in intensive care units and 852 people overall were hospitalized for treatment of the highly infectious disease.
All three of those numbers exceed the totals the state reached during the dark days of last winter. Just when you think it can’t get any worse, it does.
Science has proven that the available vaccines are effective in preventing severe disease and death, but 47 percent of Americans – and 48 percent here in West Virginia – are not fully vaccinated. And I am telling you here and now that those folks are playing with fire – and they will get burned.
This Delta variant is coming for everyone who is not vaccinated – and even many who are. And it is also coming for our children. New data published Monday showed that coronavirus infections have risen “exponentially” among children across the country, and now account for nearly 29 percent of all reported cases.
Bringing it home, West Virginia has the highest rate of new cases per day in the nation relative to population, with an average of 123 new cases reported each day per 100,000 people. New daily cases have increased by 52 percent over the past week.
And here is what concerns me most: This dang thing is consuming all in its path and yet we are not using the firefighting tools that we have to suppress it. As such, a 26-year-old woman – young by every measure – from Fayette County was counted among the dead on Monday morning.
On Tuesday morning, there will be more terrible numbers and the demographics will continue trending younger.
We can stop this insanity.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.