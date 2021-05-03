OK, parents, will you or won’t you?
On Monday, right about the time that Gov. Jim Justice turned macabre in pushing state residents to go out and get vaccinated with particularly uncomfortable imagery, the Food and Drug Administration was preparing to give two thumbs up for the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in kids 12 to 15 years old by early next week.
But, let’s get back to the governor, first:
“Come on, West Virginia. If you don’t want to line up as body bags, come on. Step up.”
Yep, he went there. Body bags. All lined up.
Maybe the governor knows something that he is not sharing. Yes, getting inoculated against the ravages of Covid-19 is not just personally prudent and civically responsible all in one ball of wax, but the death rate in the Mountain State has dropped dramatically from the bad ol’ days of late December and early January when funeral home directors were confronted with quite the undertaking.
Back then, it was not out of the ordinary to have upward of 190 deaths statewide in a week’s time – one week after another, too. Now? In a recent week, from April 19-26, 35 deaths. Over the last three days, just six deaths. While one is too many to give up to this dang disease or any other for that matter, the trend line is a healthy sign that – to some degree – we learned a lesson. Or, at least enough people learned a lesson to put a big ol’ dent in Covid-19. Some people, admit it, are just beyond learning much of anything and others resort to compromise when rational thinking argues for a more disciplined, prudent path.
All the medical advice in the world was telling us to wear a mask, stay away from others and – if you can – just stay at home. While we forgot or just ignored those pointers during the long holiday season – from Thanksgiving through the New Year’s toast to, God please, a better year ahead – seems we’ve been doing much better though not as good as what we are capable.
Some of it, of course, is that we just do not like to be told what to do. So, yeah, we were a little slow with the masks and then, in what can only be described as a singular, piddling rebellion, some folks would not cover both mouth and nose correctly.
Take THAT, Big Brother!
Ah, well. Grab another bottle of disinfectant, wash your hands when you get home and carry on.
In the here and now, as evidence proves that body bags are not being filled or lined up as the governor suggests could happen, some other statistics – notably those dealing with hospitalizations – are trending up ever so slightly. And the number of people walking around with the disease – i.e. “active cases” in the state database – is hanging out around the 7,200 mark. Has been for weeks. Not terrible, as in some 29,000 back in January – but not great, which, of course, would be 0.
Kind of like the cumulative positive test rate, which just can’t, for the life of it, get down below 5 percent. It’s been trying for months, ever since late December – yes, THAT late December. But try as we might, we’re just feeling a little too comfortable where we are, I suspect, to push that number further south.
Which is unfortunate.
And that brings us back to what the governor wants: herd immunity – which will occur when a large portion of our state’s community becomes immune to a disease. We can get there, the governor says, if he can just convince enough of us – right around 70 percent is his number – to be vaccinated.
Maybe he can get there if he can somehow order all kids, under the age of 18, to be vaccinated before returning to school. The state does that with a whole list of other vaccinations. Why not Covid?
What seems pretty obvious at this stage of the game, this state is not coming anywhere near having 7 out of every 10 people – counting kids or not – roll up their sleeves and do their civic duty – for the good of themselves and their neighbors.
Why? Because, for some strange, perverse reason, too many of us like letting our nose hang out.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.
------
OVERHEARD
“What’s ironic here is the fact that these tactics of the Southern District of New York, in terms of bullying you into a plea deal, were created by Rudy Giuliani going back 30 years ago. And it’s just ironic that the tactics that he created for that office are now going to be employed against him.”
Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former attorney and “fixer” before Trump was elected president. Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to eight counts including campaign finance violations, tax fraud, and bank fraud, and was sentenced to three years in prison.