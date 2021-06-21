Mine was the laziest of Sundays, perfectly coinciding with the last day of the U.S. Open and Father’s Day on the one day a week I have to stay away from work – for the most part – and recharge the batteries.
Typically, I like to get in a little exercise on Sundays. Nothing strenuous. In fact, the less strenuous, the better. Just a 40- to 80-minute walk around the neighborhood, a run – not literal – to the grocery store, a little work on the patio, some grilling and then a baseball game on the tube. That’s plenty, a full day for me.
Yeah, I know. Not terribly ambitious – and that’s the point. This past Sunday? To heck with all the rest. The couch was the place to be.
Thankfully, I have people who look after me, check to see if I have a pulse and call from afar on those Hallmark holidays for a chuckle, to share some news or just to pass the time of day.
In years past and in another lifetime – i.e. before kids and when I was single – I would mark the four major golf tournaments on the calendar and make sure Sundays, if not Saturdays as well, were free and clear of any appointments.
Like many, I developed a passion for playing the game, which translated to being a student of the sport – watching the best at what they did, spending an inordinate amount of time at the driving range and then taking it out onto the course for at least 18 holes if not 36. I enjoyed the game, which is not to say that it did not often frustrate me. But while my scores did not reflect the amount of time I spent with a club in my hand, I knew the art of shaping shots as those guys on TV were doing was incredibly difficult.
And so on Sunday I plunked myself down and watched, dozed off briefly a couple of times, and enjoyed watching the individual story lines develop over the course of the afternoon.
During the six-hour telecast, each of the two daughters called and I learned, among a plethora of tidbits, that in one case, a summer internship was going exceptionally well, and that, in the other, there was a cat – named Gomez.
The son at home? He was doing his part, fixing the Father’s Day dinner.
It wasn’t until later in the day that I learned, after another nap and via NBC promotion, that the network would turn to track and field Olympic tryouts right after the golf tournament.
OK, while I am crashing on the couch, that sounded interesting. Wouldn’t even have to expend the energy to change the channel. Perfect.
And it was.
I was a late-comer to being a fan of track and field meets – only after I became a dad and only after the second daughter found a piece of her identity running sprints and relays in junior high and then high school. I mean, I competed in high school, but when you are a part of the three-ring circus, you do not always see – or at least, I did not see – the stories unfolding on the stage spread across the infield of the track oval and beyond, one story leading into another, providing context with each and every event.
I may have missed two track meets, maybe three, in all four years that my daughter ran varsity. I enjoyed them that much. OK, so I may have hit the concession stand a time or two during the 3200 run. But there was a lot of sitting in the stands, sometimes in miserable weather, sometimes beneath an unrelenting sun, watching other competitions and competitors, one race stacked atop another with field events at either end of the oval contributing their own acts to the drama.
Jordie was good – not always the fastest, not always with ribbon in hand, but rarely without a smile at the end of a meet.
And if there is anything a parent enjoys more than seeing their kid smile? Well, for me it was watching Jordiegirl find a passion worthy of the pursuit, the investment of time and effort that paid dividends, the training – even on vacation – that was required if she was going to achieve goals she had set for herself.
Or maybe, years later, it is simply a terrific conversation with the kids, and the perfect meal (burgers and fries) on the laziest of Sundays, a Father’s Day from the comfort of a couch.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.
