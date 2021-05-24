For a state that has given much to build this nation of steel, laboring in the coal mines all these years, it is frustrating to watch West Virginia’s two U.S. senators stand in the way of the Biden administrative plan to repay a portion of that debt.
Yes, there is a stack of legislative proposals sitting on Joe Manchin’s and Shelley Moore Capito’s desks, and oddly, representing one of the smallest and politically inconsequential states, there they are, smack dab in the middle of every consequential discussion on Capitol Hill this session.
And yet there they are, too, Joe holding onto both his deciding vote in a 50-50 Senate and his antiquated concerns for the Senate filibuster, and Shel building blockades to success with her legislative intransigence as she pretends to argue for bipartisanship. She knows that her puppet master, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, will pull the strings on any such agreement.
Instead, let’s talk leverage, senators, on behalf of your constituents.
In the piles of paper, there may not be anything more urgent for our country for Manchin and Capito to attend to than infrastructure as it relates to climate change.
And, yet, there is a different big ticket proposal sitting there that may be just as important, if not more so, to the Mountain State.
Just last week, a report from the Environmental Protection Agency said global warming was being felt across the country in the form of more heat waves, wildfires, floods and other disasters.
Already, firefighters are battling blazes in southern California and the first-named storm of the season – Ana – popped up in the Atlantic. Hurricane season is supposed to begin June 1. So, yeah, a little early, girl.
Meanwhile, back here on terra firma, President Biden is now telling bankers and financial chieftains of the risks that disasters could pose to consumers, businesses, investors – including your 401(k) – and the government itself. Last year, a group of large investors warned that climate change posed a “systemic threat” to the economy. They urged governmental agencies to make sure companies were preparing for that risk, to reduce the chances of a downturn if the value of fossil fuels drops.
Well, if the value of coal falls much further, where are we then, West Virginia?
The president’s $2 trillion infrastructure proposal would pick up some of the slack, here, creating jobs in the new energy sector – if our state and its senators choose to play along.
But just as important, if not more so to folks in these hills and hollers, is the American Families Plan (AFP). As proposed by the Biden administration, it is loaded with generous benefits that could lift tens of thousands in the state out of poverty – in relatively short order.
And given the abject poverty that announces itself ’round most every mountain turn, it is long past time that this state’s working poor get the lion’s share of the payback.
The AFP is a $1.8 trillion pot of tax cuts and spending increases that would reduce the cost of child care, increase access to education and support women in the work force. The package includes funding for universal prekindergarten, a federal paid leave program, free community college for all, aid for students at colleges that historically serve nonwhite communities, expanded subsidies under the Affordable Care Act and an extension of new federal efforts to fight poverty.
The program – yes, it is big, not unlike the size of our problems – would be financed by additional taxes on high earners.
That’s not you, West Virginia.
According to the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy analyst, the tax increases would impact 0.1 percent of taxpayers, here.
So, Joe, please drop your romance with the filibuster, would you? And, hey, Shel, we know you are just ol’ Mitch’s pit bull.
But out here in the real world of West Virginia, especially down here in the coalfields, the AFP looks like a down payment on an old debt.
We’ll take it.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.
------
OVERHEARD
“Sometime, My fellow Americans, we have to come together to rebuild trust between law enforcement and the people they serve, to root out systemic racism in our criminal justice system, and to enact police reform in George Floyd’s name.”
President Joe Biden, in his first address to a joint session of Congress last month, urged legislators to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, a sweeping police reform bill, by the anniversary of Floyd’s death. That would be today, and although no such bill has been passed, negotiations continue.